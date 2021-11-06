Premier League
Man UtdManchester United0Man CityManchester City2

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side outclass hosts to win derby

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva scores for Manchester City
All three of Bernardo Silva's goals against Manchester United for Manchester City have come at Old Trafford

Manchester City put the pressure back on Manchester United's struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they cruised to victory with almost embarrassing ease at Old Trafford.

City's win may not have been as emphatic as Liverpool's magnificent 5-0 victory here in United's last home league game but the gulf between the sides was certainly as wide.

Solskjaer and United got off to the worst possible start when Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net after seven minutes and it was only the brilliance of keeper David de Gea that somehow kept City at bay until the final seconds of the first half.

De Gea produced a string of brilliant saves, denying Cancelo twice as well as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, plus even saving from his own defender Victor Lindelof. However, Bernardo Silva took advantage of awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far post.

United's only response was a volley from the subdued Cristiano Ronaldo. The second half was merely a formality as City moved down the gears but still looked more likely to score in what was another chastening afternoon for Manchester United and their manager.

Man City in a different class

This was a magnificent performance of class and control from City, who dominated from first whistle to last to illustrate just how superior they are to United.

They had already threatened before Bailly's own goal and the only question was how they failed to rack up a handful of goals before half-time as they laid siege to keeper De Gea at the Stretford End.

The Spaniard singlehandedly (and occasionally with his feet) kept City out as they cut through United's defence at will, aided and abetted by some truly awful defending from Maguire, Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in particular.

It was almost as if De Gea could take no more when he seemed caught by surprise by Silva's second for City but, understandably, he may have been expecting Maguire and Shaw to deal with that situation before it became fatal.

City had outstanding performers everywhere. Cancelo's crosses, freed from any defensive pressure, were a deadly weapon and the imperious Rodri ran the show at the heart of the action, winning and giving possession before spraying around the passes that allowed Pep Guardiola's side to show their quality in the wide positions.

It was the perfect response, in the Premier League context at least, to the shock home loss to Crystal Palace last week and again if Guardiola has a complaint - and this arch-perfectionist is never satisfied - it might be that City did not rub United's nose in it to the same extent as Liverpool did here two weeks ago.

In the final reckoning, however, this was a powerful show of domination from the Premier League champions on the territory of their derby rivals.

More misery for Solskjaer

This may not have been quite as bad for United as the crushing defeat against Liverpool but it was another abject example of just how far away they are from being serious Premier League challengers.

United were on the back foot from the first whistle, penned in and carrying all the hallmarks of a lower league club hoping for the best against an elite side in the FA Cup.

It was painful viewing as City strutted around imperiously, dominating possession and gratefully accepting the ball when United presented it back to them, as they did with grim regularity.

Ronaldo had one chance which was saved but it was a rare incursion into City territory and, as against Liverpool, frustration eventually got the better of him and he was shown a yellow card for a foul on De Bruyne in the dying seconds.

All the time, Solskjaer - as he did against Liverpool - looked powerless to alter affairs on his very occasional appearances in his technical area, during which he was taunted mercilessly by City's fans.

The introduction of Jadon Sancho at half-time had little impact with the tone already set and you almost felt sympathy for the forgotten man Donny van de Beek when he was sent on with 10 minutes left. It was an interesting moment as the Netherlands midfielder received huge applause from the Stretford End as he warmed up and when he came on - although some of this may have been from Fred being put out of his misery.

United head into the international break with only one win in six Premier League games, four points from a possible 18, and more questions over the beleaguered figure of Solskjaer.

Player of the match

João CanceloJoão Cancelo

with an average of 8.25

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.01

  2. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    4.31

  3. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    4.25

  4. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    3.59

  5. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.44

  6. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    3.36

  7. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    3.34

  8. Squad number3Player nameBailly
    Average rating

    3.32

  9. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.32

  10. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.31

  11. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.20

  12. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    3.17

  13. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.07

  14. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    2.91

  15. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.66

Manchester City

  1. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    8.25

  2. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    8.20

  3. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.91

  4. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.68

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.66

  6. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.60

  8. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.29

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 3BaillySubstituted forSanchoat 45'minutes
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredSubstituted forvan de Beekat 80'minutes
  • 23ShawSubstituted forTellesat 73'minutes
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forRashfordat 67'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9Martial
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 27CanceloBooked at 48mins
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 58mins
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
73,086

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Scott McTominay tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by John Stones.

  5. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Telles.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott McTominay.

  14. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Donny van de Beek (Manchester United).

  17. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Fred.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

