ChelseaChelsea1BurnleyBurnley1

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Matej Vydra salvages surprise point for Clarets

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Matej Vydra
Matej Vydra's goal was his first for Burnley since April

Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to regret missed chances as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James' cross, only his second league goal this season.

That is the seventh Premier League goal that right-back James has been involved in in six starts this season.

The Blues could have scored a hatful with Thiago Silva's header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.

But Burnley levelled when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra to stab home.

Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 4Christensen
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesBooked at 76mins
  • 7KantéSubstituted forMountat 85'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 21Chilwell
  • 18BarkleySubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 73'minutes
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forPulisicat 85'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 19Mount
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 31Sarr

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 84mins
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forVydraat 70'minutes
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 68mins
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 90mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 20CornetBooked at 76minsSubstituted forPietersat 88'minutes
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Roberts
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nick Pope.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Maxwel Cornet.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Nick Pope tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea118212742326
2Man City117222261623
3Liverpool106402982122
4West Ham106222011920
5Man Utd115241917217
6Arsenal105231213-117
7Brighton104421111016
8Wolves115151112-116
9Crystal Palace113621514115
10Tottenham10505916-715
11Everton104241616014
12Leicester104241517-214
13Southampton113531012-214
14Brentford113351314-112
15Aston Villa113171420-610
16Watford103161218-610
17Leeds102441017-710
18Burnley111551117-68
19Norwich11128526-215
20Newcastle100461123-124
View full Premier League table

