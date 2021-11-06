Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Matej Vydra's goal was his first for Burnley since April

Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to regret missed chances as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James' cross, only his second league goal this season.

That is the seventh Premier League goal that right-back James has been involved in in six starts this season.

The Blues could have scored a hatful with Thiago Silva's header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.

But Burnley levelled when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra to stab home.

Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

More to follow.

Burnley Burnley Burnley Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Barkley Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Burnley Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Mee Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Gudmundsson Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Wood Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 7.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Pieters Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 16 Mendy 4 Christensen 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 24 James 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 21 Chilwell 18 Barkley 20 Hudson-Odoi 29 Havertz 16 Mendy

4 Christensen

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

24 James Booked at 76mins

7 Kanté Substituted for Mount at 85' minutes

5 Jorginho

21 Chilwell

18 Barkley Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 73' minutes

20 Hudson-Odoi Substituted for Pulisic at 85' minutes

29 Havertz Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

10 Pulisic

12 Loftus-Cheek

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

19 Mount

22 Ziyech

28 Azpilicueta

31 Sarr Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 3 Taylor 7 Gudmundsson 18 Westwood 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 20 Cornet 9 Wood 1 Pope

2 Lowton

5 Tarkowski Booked at 84mins

6 Mee

3 Taylor

7 Gudmundsson Substituted for Vydra at 70' minutes

18 Westwood Booked at 68mins

8 Brownhill Booked at 90mins

11 McNeil

20 Cornet Booked at 76mins Substituted for Pieters at 88' minutes

9 Wood Substituted for Rodriguez at 61' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

14 Roberts

19 Rodriguez

22 Collins

23 Pieters

27 Vydra

28 Long Referee: Andre Marriner Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1. Post update Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nick Pope. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Erik Pieters. Post update Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley). Post update Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley). Post update Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside. Post update Foul by Reece James (Chelsea). Post update Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Maxwel Cornet. Post update Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen following a corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ashley Westwood. Post update Offside, Burnley. Nick Pope tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward