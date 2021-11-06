Match ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1.
Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to regret missed chances as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley.
Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James' cross, only his second league goal this season.
That is the seventh Premier League goal that right-back James has been involved in in six starts this season.
The Blues could have scored a hatful with Thiago Silva's header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.
But Burnley levelled when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra to stab home.
Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.02
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
5.08
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number6Player nameMeeAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number7Player nameGudmundssonAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number9Player nameWoodAverage rating
6.20
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number23Player namePietersAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
7.86
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 4Christensen
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24JamesBooked at 76mins
- 7KantéSubstituted forMountat 85'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 21Chilwell
- 18BarkleySubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 73'minutes
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forPulisicat 85'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 19Mount
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Sarr
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2Lowton
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 84mins
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forVydraat 70'minutes
- 18WestwoodBooked at 68mins
- 8BrownhillBooked at 90mins
- 11McNeil
- 20CornetBooked at 76minsSubstituted forPietersat 88'minutes
- 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 14Roberts
- 19Rodriguez
- 22Collins
- 23Pieters
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Burnley 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nick Pope.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Post update
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Maxwel Cornet.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Christensen following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Nick Pope tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jay Rodriguez.
