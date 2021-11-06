The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea: Jessie Fleming's goal sees Blues past Villa

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Jessie Fleming
Fleming's second WSL goal of the season was the difference

Chelsea climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of the WSL after a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Banks's Stadium.

Jessie Fleming's first-half goal was enough for Emma Hayes' side to clinch a fourth successive win in all competitions.

It was a dominant performance, and left Villa winless in four.

Carla Ward's side exerted pressure late on, but failed to register a single shot on target.

Chelsea took the lead on 22 minutes through Fleming's neat finish from close range after she had been found by Ji So-Yun's lofted through ball.

Ji was a threat throughout and almost doubled the Blues' lead when she crashed a shot off the bar, moments before Erin Cuthbert saw her strike tipped onto the woodwork by Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Beth England forced Hampton into a great save from close range soon after the break, before Cuthbert had another shot blocked as Chelsea turned the screw.

Villa rallied towards the end, but couldn't find an equaliser as the champions held on for a deserved win.

Saturday 6th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001921715
2Chelsea Women65011851315
3Tottenham Women540173412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women530210559
6West Ham Women52218448
7Aston Villa Women6213410-67
8Everton Women5203612-66
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women5014212-101
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
