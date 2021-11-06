Last updated on .From the section Football

Fleming's second WSL goal of the season was the difference

Chelsea climbed level on points with Arsenal at the top of the WSL after a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Banks's Stadium.

Jessie Fleming's first-half goal was enough for Emma Hayes' side to clinch a fourth successive win in all competitions.

It was a dominant performance, and left Villa winless in four.

Carla Ward's side exerted pressure late on, but failed to register a single shot on target.

Chelsea took the lead on 22 minutes through Fleming's neat finish from close range after she had been found by Ji So-Yun's lofted through ball.

Ji was a threat throughout and almost doubled the Blues' lead when she crashed a shot off the bar, moments before Erin Cuthbert saw her strike tipped onto the woodwork by Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Beth England forced Hampton into a great save from close range soon after the break, before Cuthbert had another shot blocked as Chelsea turned the screw.

Villa rallied towards the end, but couldn't find an equaliser as the champions held on for a deserved win.