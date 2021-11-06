Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen scored twice in seven minutes to secure Motherwell victory

Kevin van Veen scored twice in seven second-half minutes to move Motherwell up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership and halt Aberdeen's recent revival.

The hosts dominated the first half but could not take a deserved lead.

And Dutch forward Van Veen showed them the way to goal with a brace to end Motherwell's five-match winless streak.

Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins had efforts cleared off the line on a frustrating day for the hosts, who had been unbeaten in three games.

Stephen Glass' side drop back into the bottom six below inactive Hibernian on goal difference, with Motherwell now three points in front of them and three behind Dundee United.

The teams started the day level, but have had different journeys in recent weeks.

While Motherwell appeared to be sliding down the table - arriving in the Granite City on the back of a chastening 6-1 defeat by Rangers - Aberdeen had belatedly found some good form with seven points from nine in their past three.

And it was little surprise that the side with their tails up started on the front foot. Watkins had the ball taken off his toes inside the box, but from the resulting corner Ferguson had a header clawed away. It was just a warm-up for what was to come.

Ferguson shot over, while Dean Campbell sent two effort into the hands of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Watkins forced another save after stretching the defence, then had a header cleared off the line, before Ryan Hedges cut inside and had a shot deflected wide by his own team-mate.

For 45 minutes it was relentless pressure from the home side, with Motherwell failing to have a single shot on goal. Yet, minutes after half-time they were in front.

Sean Goss whipped in a cross for Van Veen, who reached the ball ahead of Ross McCrorie and got the deftest of touches to steer it towards the far post and beyond Joe Lewis.

And then suddenly, as Aberdeen still licked their wounds, it was 2-0. A free-kick was played back across goal and Van Veen was left unmarked to knock in his second from close range.

It was the Dutch striker's fourth goal in a Motherwell shirt - three of them coming against Aberdeen.

The hosts responded by continuing the theme of the first half - going on the front foot but finding little joy inside the box.

The closest they came to breaching Motherwell's defence was when Ferguson met Campbell's free-kick, but after hitting the post, a grounded Kelly managed to palm it off the line.

For much of the first half, Aberdeen played like a team reborn; knocking the ball about with confidence and creating chances.

But so often this season, manager Glass has been left frustrated by defensive mistakes. Van Veen was twice in quick succession left unmarked in the box to punish his side.

Besides the goals, Motherwell were on the back foot for much of the match. But after shipping six goals against Rangers, this time they battled gamely to earn just a second clean sheet in eight, and their first since a 2-0 win over Aberdeen in September.

What's next

After the international break, Aberdeen travel to face Dundee United and Motherwell host Hearts on 20 November, with both games at 15:00 GMT.

