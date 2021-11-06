Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0MotherwellMotherwell2

Aberdeen 0-2 Motherwell: Kevin Van Veen double takes Steelmen fifth

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Kevin van Veen scores
Kevin van Veen scored twice in seven minutes to secure Motherwell victory

Kevin van Veen scored twice in seven second-half minutes to move Motherwell up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership and halt Aberdeen's recent revival.

The hosts dominated the first half but could not take a deserved lead.

And Dutch forward Van Veen showed them the way to goal with a brace to end Motherwell's five-match winless streak.

Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins had efforts cleared off the line on a frustrating day for the hosts, who had been unbeaten in three games.

Stephen Glass' side drop back into the bottom six below inactive Hibernian on goal difference, with Motherwell now three points in front of them and three behind Dundee United.

The teams started the day level, but have had different journeys in recent weeks.

While Motherwell appeared to be sliding down the table - arriving in the Granite City on the back of a chastening 6-1 defeat by Rangers - Aberdeen had belatedly found some good form with seven points from nine in their past three.

And it was little surprise that the side with their tails up started on the front foot. Watkins had the ball taken off his toes inside the box, but from the resulting corner Ferguson had a header clawed away. It was just a warm-up for what was to come.

Ferguson shot over, while Dean Campbell sent two effort into the hands of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Watkins forced another save after stretching the defence, then had a header cleared off the line, before Ryan Hedges cut inside and had a shot deflected wide by his own team-mate.

For 45 minutes it was relentless pressure from the home side, with Motherwell failing to have a single shot on goal. Yet, minutes after half-time they were in front.

Sean Goss whipped in a cross for Van Veen, who reached the ball ahead of Ross McCrorie and got the deftest of touches to steer it towards the far post and beyond Joe Lewis.

And then suddenly, as Aberdeen still licked their wounds, it was 2-0. A free-kick was played back across goal and Van Veen was left unmarked to knock in his second from close range.

It was the Dutch striker's fourth goal in a Motherwell shirt - three of them coming against Aberdeen.

The hosts responded by continuing the theme of the first half - going on the front foot but finding little joy inside the box.

The closest they came to breaching Motherwell's defence was when Ferguson met Campbell's free-kick, but after hitting the post, a grounded Kelly managed to palm it off the line.

Man of the match - Liam Kelly

Liam Kelly
The Motherwell goalkeeper missed out on the Scotland squad but reminded onlookers of his prowess

What we learned

For much of the first half, Aberdeen played like a team reborn; knocking the ball about with confidence and creating chances.

But so often this season, manager Glass has been left frustrated by defensive mistakes. Van Veen was twice in quick succession left unmarked in the box to punish his side.

Besides the goals, Motherwell were on the back foot for much of the match. But after shipping six goals against Rangers, this time they battled gamely to earn just a second clean sheet in eight, and their first since a 2-0 win over Aberdeen in September.

What's next

After the international break, Aberdeen travel to face Dundee United and Motherwell host Hearts on 20 November, with both games at 15:00 GMT.

Player of the match

van VeenKevin van Veen

with an average of 7.13

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.70

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.63

  4. Squad number24Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.59

  5. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    5.47

  6. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    5.35

  7. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.35

  8. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.28

  9. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    5.28

  10. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    4.98

  12. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    4.16

  13. Squad number10Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.92

Motherwell

  1. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    7.13

  2. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.03

  3. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    6.84

  5. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.35

  7. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.25

  9. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    5.99

  11. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.75

  13. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.72

  14. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    5.59

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 27Bates
  • 8Brown
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 77mins
  • 16OjoBooked at 90mins
  • 15McGeouchSubstituted forMcGinnat 61'minutes
  • 19FergusonBooked at 42mins
  • 24CampbellSubstituted forHayesat 79'minutes
  • 11Hedges
  • 7Watkins
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 17Hayes
  • 21Gurr
  • 23Samuels
  • 25Woods
  • 44M Longstaff

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5MugabiBooked at 76mins
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 14OjalaSubstituted forLamieat 51'minutes
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 64mins
  • 8O'Hara
  • 27Goss
  • 6MaguireBooked at 21mins
  • 28RobertsBooked at 36mins
  • 9van VeenBooked at 22minsSubstituted forWooleryat 80'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forCarrollat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 4Lamie
  • 7Woolery
  • 12Fox
  • 16Slattery
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 29Shields
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Sondre Solholm Johansen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mark O'Hara (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jordan Roberts.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Kevin van Veen.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jonny Hayes replaces Dean Campbell.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jordan Roberts.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dean Campbell.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

  20. Booking

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

