Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live text updates from 14:00 GMT

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Celtic127232671923
3Hearts125611810821
4Dundee Utd12633118321
5Hibernian114341515015
6Aberdeen124351516-115
7Motherwell124351521-615
8St Mirren123541521-614
9St Johnstone12345812-413
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport