Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

By Nick McPheat BBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park

St Mirren dominated large spells as St Johnstone failed to get going

St Johnstone and St Mirren missed the chance to move into the Scottish Premiership's top six after a goalless draw in Perth.

The visitors, who threatened far more than their beleaguered hosts, will feel they should have left with all three points after dominating large spells.

St Johnstone, who had striker Chris Kane shown a second yellow card late on, stay ninth.

As for St Mirren, they remain a place and a point above in eighth.

Jim Goodwin's men's away form has been impressive, just one defeat in seven Premiership games on the road, but the Irishman will likely consider this as two points dropped.

On the flipside, Callum Davidson's side have managed just one win in seven home league games this term.

