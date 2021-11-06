Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 0.
St Johnstone and St Mirren missed the chance to move into the Scottish Premiership's top six after a goalless draw in Perth.
The visitors, who threatened far more than their beleaguered hosts, will feel they should have left with all three points after dominating large spells.
St Johnstone, who had striker Chris Kane shown a second yellow card late on, stay ninth.
As for St Mirren, they remain a place and a point above in eighth.
Jim Goodwin's men's away form has been impressive, just one defeat in seven Premiership games on the road, but the Irishman will likely consider this as two points dropped.
On the flipside, Callum Davidson's side have managed just one win in seven home league games this term.
More to follow.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number16Player nameMullerAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.11
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
5.16
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
7.09
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number20Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.85
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Clark
- 16Muller
- 6GordonBooked at 59mins
- 4McCart
- 11O'HalloranSubstituted forRooneyat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8DavidsonBooked at 78mins
- 13Bryson
- 24Booth
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forMayat 45'minutes
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forWotherspoonat 67'minutes
- 9KaneBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 7May
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 17Vertainen
- 19Rooney
- 26Craig
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Alnwick
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5McCarthyBooked at 90mins
- 22Fraser
- 2Tait
- 6PowerBooked at 25mins
- 8FlynnSubstituted forDennisat 90'minutes
- 3Tanser
- 43Ronan
- 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 68'minutes
- 7McGrathBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Brophy
- 11Kiltie
- 16Erhahon
- 17McAllister
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 3,482
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 0.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).
Post update
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Kristian Dennis replaces Ryan Flynn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Richard Tait (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jak Alnwick.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.