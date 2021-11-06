Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0St MirrenSt Mirren0

St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren: Both sides fail to move into top six after goalless stalemate

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone v St Mirren
St Mirren dominated large spells as St Johnstone failed to get going

St Johnstone and St Mirren missed the chance to move into the Scottish Premiership's top six after a goalless draw in Perth.

The visitors, who threatened far more than their beleaguered hosts, will feel they should have left with all three points after dominating large spells.

St Johnstone, who had striker Chris Kane shown a second yellow card late on, stay ninth.

As for St Mirren, they remain a place and a point above in eighth.

Jim Goodwin's men's away form has been impressive, just one defeat in seven Premiership games on the road, but the Irishman will likely consider this as two points dropped.

On the flipside, Callum Davidson's side have managed just one win in seven home league games this term.

More to follow.

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.25

  2. Squad number16Player nameMuller
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.79

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.85

  5. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    5.40

  7. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    6.21

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.50

  10. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.84

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.11

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.12

  2. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    4.33

  3. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    5.16

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.02

  4. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    7.16

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.15

  7. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    6.83

  9. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    7.28

  10. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    6.71

  11. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    7.09

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.27

  2. Squad number20Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.85

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 16Muller
  • 6GordonBooked at 59mins
  • 4McCart
  • 11O'HalloranSubstituted forRooneyat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 78mins
  • 13Bryson
  • 24Booth
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forMayat 45'minutes
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forWotherspoonat 67'minutes
  • 9KaneBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 7May
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 17Vertainen
  • 19Rooney
  • 26Craig

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Alnwick
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5McCarthyBooked at 90mins
  • 22Fraser
  • 2Tait
  • 6PowerBooked at 25mins
  • 8FlynnSubstituted forDennisat 90'minutes
  • 3Tanser
  • 43Ronan
  • 10MainSubstituted forBrophyat 68'minutes
  • 7McGrathBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 16Erhahon
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Dunne
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
3,482

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Booking

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone).

  6. Booking

    Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Kristian Dennis replaces Ryan Flynn.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richard Tait (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jak Alnwick.

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  16. Post update

    Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Wotherspoon following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  19. Post update

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Hearts1366123121124
3Celtic127232671923
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
Top Stories

