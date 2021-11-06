Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian5Dundee UtdDundee United2

Hearts 5-2 Dundee United: Ben Woodburn scores twice as hosts move second

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts v Dundee Utd
Hearts started quickly and produced a fine performance to go second

Ben Woodburn scored his first goals for Hearts as they moved into second place in the Scottish Premiership with a dominant victory against Dundee United.

Woodburn and Alex Cochrane struck within three minutes to put Hearts in control, before Ryan Edwards' 30-howitzer pulled United back into the game.

Woodburn added his second only for Nicky Clark to reduce the deficit again, before Stephen Kinglsey and Aaron McEneff finally wrapped up the three points for the home side.

Both goalkeepers also produced a string of outstanding saves as the 18,000-strong Tynecastle crowd were treated to a fast-paced and full-blooded encounter.

United stay fourth despite a second straight defeat, while Hearts move above Celtic by one point and trail Rangers by three with both Glasgow sides in action on Sunday.

More to follow.

Hearts were without a win in four league matches, but put in a powerful display more akin to their first eight games in the league when they were setting the pace.

Woodburn arrived on loan from Liverpool with a good reputation, and announced himself as a quality player at Tynecastle.

He showed terrific movement for the opening goal, latching onto Cammy Devlin's through pass before calmly firing home on the angle, though United will lament goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist's failure to make a routine save, and a handball from Devlin in the build-up.

Hearts were lethal down United's left-hand side, with Scott McMann given a difficult time by Barrie McKay peeling wide, and the movement of Josh Ginnelly and Woodburn into the channels.

And the second goal came when Ginnelly was able to re-deliver the ball after Siegrist denied Woodburn, and Cochrane was waiting to coolly guide the ball into the far corner having loitered at the back post.

Neilson's side were in the ascendancy for most of the game, and cranked up the pressure at the start of the second half when Taylor Moore held his man in the box to tee up Woodburn, who side-footed the ball into the top corner.

But they were only able to breathe easily when Stephen Kinglsey headed in their fourth goal at the back post, as United battled bravely and caused problems when they were able to hold onto the ball.

McEneff's cool finish with five minutes remaining was the icing on the cake, as the home fans were able to finish with a chorus of 'oles' as their side comfortable stroked the ball about to secure a fantastic victory.

It may have ended comfortably, but United were far from abject as they still managed 12 shots, with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon once again in outstanding form.

However, the Scotland goalkeeper could do nothing about Edwards' stunning 30-yard drive which found its way into the bottom corner via a slight deflection, and revived the visitors' hopes after being stunned by the two early goals.

Gordon did launch himself to deny Clark at 2-1, before the United striker got the better of him to make it 3-2 with a diving header from Kieran Freeman's terrific delivery from the right.

Overall, though, United were well beaten, with goalkeeper Siegrist regularly forced to pull off some superb saves to keep his side from being blown away completely.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 15Moore
  • 14Devlin
  • 6Baningime
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 67'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGnanduilletat 79'minutes
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMcEneffat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 25Logan

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1SiegristBooked at 26mins
  • 22Freeman
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 80mins
  • 4MulgrewSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 33McMann
  • 8Pawlett
  • 23Harkes
  • 21GlassSubstituted forBiamouat 62'minutes
  • 66FuchsBooked at 75mins
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 14Hoti
  • 18Butcher
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith
  • 31Newman
  • 94Biamou
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
18,129

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home22
Away13
Shots on Target
Home12
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 5, Dundee United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 5, Dundee United 2. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron McEneff.

  14. Post update

    Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aaron McEneff replaces Ben Woodburn.

  17. Post update

    Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  19. Booking

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Josh Ginnelly.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Hearts1366123121124
3Celtic127232671923
4Dundee Utd136341313021
5Motherwell135351721-418
6Hibernian114341515015
7Aberdeen134361518-315
8St Mirren133641521-615
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
View full Scottish Premiership table

