Hearts started quickly and produced a fine performance to go second

Ben Woodburn scored his first goals for Hearts as they moved into second place in the Scottish Premiership with a dominant victory against Dundee United.

Woodburn and Alex Cochrane struck within three minutes to put Hearts in control, before Ryan Edwards' 30-howitzer pulled United back into the game.

Woodburn added his second only for Nicky Clark to reduce the deficit again, before Stephen Kinglsey and Aaron McEneff finally wrapped up the three points for the home side.

Both goalkeepers also produced a string of outstanding saves as the 18,000-strong Tynecastle crowd were treated to a fast-paced and full-blooded encounter.

United stay fourth despite a second straight defeat, while Hearts move above Celtic by one point and trail Rangers by three with both Glasgow sides in action on Sunday.

Hearts were without a win in four league matches, but put in a powerful display more akin to their first eight games in the league when they were setting the pace.

Woodburn arrived on loan from Liverpool with a good reputation, and announced himself as a quality player at Tynecastle.

He showed terrific movement for the opening goal, latching onto Cammy Devlin's through pass before calmly firing home on the angle, though United will lament goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist's failure to make a routine save, and a handball from Devlin in the build-up.

Hearts were lethal down United's left-hand side, with Scott McMann given a difficult time by Barrie McKay peeling wide, and the movement of Josh Ginnelly and Woodburn into the channels.

And the second goal came when Ginnelly was able to re-deliver the ball after Siegrist denied Woodburn, and Cochrane was waiting to coolly guide the ball into the far corner having loitered at the back post.

Neilson's side were in the ascendancy for most of the game, and cranked up the pressure at the start of the second half when Taylor Moore held his man in the box to tee up Woodburn, who side-footed the ball into the top corner.

But they were only able to breathe easily when Stephen Kinglsey headed in their fourth goal at the back post, as United battled bravely and caused problems when they were able to hold onto the ball.

McEneff's cool finish with five minutes remaining was the icing on the cake, as the home fans were able to finish with a chorus of 'oles' as their side comfortable stroked the ball about to secure a fantastic victory.

It may have ended comfortably, but United were far from abject as they still managed 12 shots, with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon once again in outstanding form.

However, the Scotland goalkeeper could do nothing about Edwards' stunning 30-yard drive which found its way into the bottom corner via a slight deflection, and revived the visitors' hopes after being stunned by the two early goals.

Gordon did launch himself to deny Clark at 2-1, before the United striker got the better of him to make it 3-2 with a diving header from Kieran Freeman's terrific delivery from the right.

Overall, though, United were well beaten, with goalkeeper Siegrist regularly forced to pull off some superb saves to keep his side from being blown away completely.

