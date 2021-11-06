Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Tynecastle Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1283125111427
2Celtic127232671923
3Hearts125611810821
4Dundee Utd12633118321
5Hibernian114341515015
6Aberdeen124351516-115
7Motherwell124351521-615
8St Mirren123541521-614
9St Johnstone12345812-413
10Livingston123361016-612
11Dundee12246923-1410
12Ross County111371522-76
