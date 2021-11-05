Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00ReadingReading
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Reading

Saturday 6th November 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth16114127101737
2Fulham16112343142935
3West Brom1694326141231
4Coventry168352219327
5QPR167452723425
6Stoke167452119225
7Huddersfield167452018225
8Luton166642621524
9Millwall166641616024
10Blackpool167361819-124
11Swansea166552018223
12Blackburn166552525023
13Birmingham166461717022
14Middlesbrough166371818021
15Preston165651819-121
16Sheff Utd165472123-219
17Nottm Forest165472022-219
18Reading166192027-719
19Bristol City165471724-719
20Peterborough164391731-1415
21Cardiff1633101530-1512
22Barnsley162591223-1111
23Hull162311922-139
24Derby163851215-35
