Last updated on .From the section Irish

Promise Omochere's goal looked to have earned Bohs victory at the Brandywell

Ronan Boyce's 94th-minute goal earned Derry City a 1-1 draw against Bohemians in the battle for a European place as the Candystripes remain in fourth spot.

The teams went in 0-0 at the break after some fine saves by keepers Nathan Gartside and James Talbot.

Promise Omochere put the visitors ahead on 50 minutes but Boyce's goal keeps Derry two points ahead of Bohs.

But third-placed Sligo Rovers are now four points ahead of Derry after their 2-0 win over Drogheda United.

Only third place will guarantee Derry a European place with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

These two teams played out a 3-3 thriller in Dublin back in September with Derry denied at the death by Bohemians' Georgie Kelly but it was the Candystripes who had the last laugh this time round.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side got off to a lively start with James Akintunde and Junior-Ogedi Uzokwe causing Bohs problems down the flanks.

Ronan Boyce's last-gasp goal prevented Derry from suffering a third defeat in four games

On 15 minutes, Junior dug out a cross for Jamie McGonigle but his shot was tame and Talbot dealt with it comfortably.

Less than 60 seconds later, Dawson Devoy's audacious effort had Derry keeper Gartside scampering across his line to tip the ball around the post.

Just before the half, both teams spurned gilt-edged chances to take the lead.

Junior saw his header at the back post swatted away by Talbot before Omochere's low drive was gathered by Gartside at the other end.

However, Omochere put Bohs ahead five minutes after the restart as he cut inside from the left before curling his effort away from Gartside low into the bottom left-hand corner.

Akintunde threatened a Derry equaliser but fired straight at Talbot as the home side began to struggle to break down a resolute Bohemians' rear-guard impressively marshalled by Rory Feely.

Bohs wasted a great chance to put Derry on the brink of a third defeat in four games in the 76th minute as Ross Tierney's effort was cleared off the line by Eoin Toal after Ali Coote had capitalised on Gartside's failed attempt to control the ball on the edge of his own area.

Derry took full advantage of their reprieve as their late pressure saw Boyce side-foot home for his seventh goal of the season.