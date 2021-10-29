Last updated on .From the section Irish

Donnelly and McMenamin on target as Glens beat Carrick

Conor McMenamin struck a stunning goal as Glentoran returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

Donnelly put the visitors in front after 30 minutes when he headed McMenamin's cross past Neil Shields.

McMenamin doubled the lead on the hour with an unstoppable left-footed drive from 20 yards.

Glentoran stay fifth, level on points with Larne, while Carrick are seventh after a third defeat in a row.

Having created Donnelly's opener, McMenamin delivered the moment of the game to end Carrick's challenge in spectacular fashion, cutting inside from the right before unleashing a devastating left-footed strike that soared into Shields' top corner.

It was McMenamin's sixth goal of the season and capped a bright Glentoran display that delivers a well-timed momentum boost ahead of their trip to Larne on Tuesday evening.

The Glens came into the game on the back of a frustrating run which yielded just five points from a possible 15, but set out to put their hosts under pressure early on with Jay Donnelly flashing wide after just three minutes having been played through by his brother Rory.

But the Ovalmen's top scorer made no mistake when presented with his second chance of the game, heading past Shields after he was adjudged to have stayed onside before connecting with McMenamin's cross from the right flank.

Carrick worked hard to get bodies behind the ball and had chances at the other end, too, most notably through Alex Gawne, who misjudged his shot shortly after Glentoran's goal.

Prior to Donnelly's opener, Kyle Cherry's top corner-bound free-kick produced a fingertip save from Ross Glendinning, who kept Glentoran's second clean sheet in the league this term.

Those two players were also involved in one of the first half's talking points when Glendinning required treatment after Cherry fell awkwardly onto the Glens goalkeeper's back after he had gathered the ball.

Conor McMenamin could have doubled the away side's lead before the break, but failed to keep his effort on target after an incisive Seanan Clucas pass.

Two minutes after the restart, Glentoran had the upright to thank for their lead remaining intact when Jordan Gibson saw his first-time effort come back off the post before Donnelly passed up a chance to double his tally when he headed Rhys Marshall's cross straight at Shields.

With McMenamin's goal having provided the two-goal cushion, substitute Robbie McDaid nearly added a late third for the east Belfast side only to be denied by impressive Carrick youngster Kurtis Forsythe's goal-line clearance.