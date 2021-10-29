Last updated on .From the section Scottish

BBC Scotland has you covered with two highlights shows this weekend featuring all the Scottish Premiership action.

Jonathan Sutherland is at the helm for Saturday Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:15 BST with the best of the day's five games.

Richard Foster joins Steven Thompson on Sunday at 19:30 GMT for highlights of Motherwell against Rangers and a full weekend recap.

Sportsound will be across all the live games on BBC Radio Scotland from 14:00.

You can also listen in via the BBC Sport website and app, which will provide the usual text updates from around the grounds.

Off The Ball gets launches the football coverage on Saturday at midday on Radio Scotland, with John Robertson the guest, while Craig Levein joins Stuart Cosgrove and Tom Cowan for the Sunday edition at 15:00.