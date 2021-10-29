Tom Rogic impressed in Celtic's first league win at Easter Road since 2014 before he summumbed to injury

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic faces three weeks out injured after "carrying the burden" in midfield this season, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australia international, having damaged his hamstring in the midweek win at Hibernian, misses Saturday's Premiership visit of Livingston, plus games against Ferencvaros and Dundee.

Rogic, 28, has revived his Celtic career under his compatriot, featuring in all 22 matches.

"He had a scan," said Postecoglou.

"It's going to put him out for at least two to three weeks. Then we have the international window and if everything goes to plan he should be available once we get back from that.

"Tommy has probably played more football in the first couple of months of the season than he has for quite a while. He was probably due a spell out anyway.

"Him and Dave Turnbull in particular, because Cal [McGregor] had a bit of time out with injury, have been carrying the burden of the midfield.

"Hopefully, if nothing else, this freshens him up for another run at it. He was outstanding against Hibs, he has been all year."