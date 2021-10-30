Rangers had to fight back against Aberdeen in midweek to preserve their unbeaten home record

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers Venue: Fir Park Date: Sunday, 31 October Time: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Reigning champions, top of the table, and just one league defeat in 50 games. Yet Rangers are experiencing turbulence in their bid to hold on to the Scottish title.

Steven Gerrard's invincibles of last season have given their rivals fresh hope with an uneven start in the Premiership, where a trio of teams are within striking distance of the top.

As Rangers head to face Motherwell on Sunday, should their fans be concerned by the season so far?

From invincible to vulnerable

A tapering off was perhaps inevitable after the incredible standards of Rangers' invincible title success.

A near-impenetrable defence and perfect home record were foundations of that triumph as the Ibrox club won the league undefeated and by a yawning 25-point margin.

Gerrard cautioned in pre-season of a "mentality change" being required with his team going from hunters to hunted.

Yet their stability has faltered with nine dropped points in their opening round of fixtures - just three fewer than the entirety of last season.

Their unbeaten Premiership streak was halted after 40 games by Dundee United at Tannadice. And while Rangers' proud home record still stands - they lasted tasted league defeat at Ibrox in March 2020 - they have followed 21 consecutive wins by drawing three of their last four.

There are, of course, mitigating factors. A Covid outbreak at the end of August depleted the squad and forced Gerrard into self-isolation, while injuries have also caused disruption.

But few Rangers players can claim to have reached previously levels of performance or consistency, with the collective performing in fits and bursts.

Opposition who couldn't get a sniff of goal against Gerrard's side are now capitalising on vulnerabilities - Rangers have fallen behind nine times this season, eight when conceding the opener.

Rangers' defence has kept three clean sheets, compared to nine at the same stage a year ago, and their 10 goals conceded is equal to the amount lost in the previous 33-match regular campaign.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Connor Goldson, who is free to speak to clubs in January, while fellow key centre-back Filip Helander - the Old Firm match-winner in late August - is not due back from a knee injury until next month.

Jack Simpson was signed from Bournemouth in February to provide quality competition but has made just one start and one appearance off the bench this season.

Kent a major loss amid 'issues to address'

Rangers aren't playing to their capabilities at the other end of the pitch either. Their 19-goal tally is seven short of last season's equivalent and Gerrard has called for more ruthlessness from his team, particularly the forwards.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, having reached the milestone of 100 Rangers goals, and Kemar Roofe are the club's top league scorers on four - three fewer then the league's leading marksmen - with conversion rates of just 18% and 25%.

The creative spark of Ryan Kent has been a major loss since the Englishman was confined to the sidelines in mid-September with a damaged hamstring.

And long-term absentee Ryan Jack - yet to kick a ball this season - has deprived the defence of a steely protective shield. The fact both players are nearing a return augers well for Rangers' ambitions.

Gerrard has dismissed the notion that the pressure of defending the club's first title in a decade is weighing his players down. He acknowledges Rangers have "issues to fix and address", but remains bullish.

"From an attacking point of view we need to have more variety and give opposition teams more to think about," Gerrard said.

"It's an absolute pleasure to work with a team that's lost one league game in 50. I haven't heard or seen that written on the outside. So I think sometimes it's a case of perception.

"From the inside I see a group of boys that are willing to work hard and fight as hard as they can. I have every confidence that we can move forward."