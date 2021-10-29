Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo has won five of his nine Premier League games in charge of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo says some players 'have to go beyond' to force their way into his plans.

Santo was asked about omissions from the squad in their midweek Carabao Cup win at Burnley.

Dele Alli and Harry Winks were both left out, having missed out on selection in recent weeks as well.

"At the end of the day what we want is for all players to be involved and committed," said Santo.

He added: "This word is very important. The commitment is very important. When you are committed, you understand better some kind of decisions.

"You are more patient and keep doing what you should do. Focus on your task, day after day."

Alli, 25, has not played in the Premier League since coming off at half-time in Spurs' defeat at Arsenal on 27 September and Winks has only played six times in all competitions.

Santo said: "I wish all the players were equally committed. That would be absurd to tell that is the reality, because the players have their own expectations.

"These players have to go beyond. They have to make a conscious effort that he has to go again from the beginning of the week to change the opinion and the idea of the manager.

"This is how it works. In this industry, this is what the player should do. Unfortunately, it's not what is always happening."

On Saturday, Tottenham host Manchester United, who are without a win in four Premier League games.