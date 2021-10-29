Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal can climb above Leicester with victory at the King Power Stadium

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that a sickness bug in the squad has affected preparations for Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Defender Pablo Mari missed Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Leeds with the virus, while Ben White was forced off during the game.

White has not trained since and is doubtful for the game with the Foxes.

"It was a bit of sickness, tummy aches and stuff like that. Hopefully everyone will be OK," Arteta said.

"[White] hasn't trained yet so we will have to wait and see how he is feeling and make the decision then.

"A few have been unable to train and we also picked up some knocks in the game against Leeds as well. Hopefully we will have better news."

The Gunners are unbeaten in six Premier League games and sit 10th, just three points outside the top four.