Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jean-Luc Vasseur takes over as Everton boss with the Toffees eighth in the table

Women's Super League side Everton have named former Lyon boss Jean-Luc Vasseur as their new manager.

The 52-year-old replaces Willie Kirk, who was sacked in mid-October.

Vasseur won the 2019-20 treble but was sacked in April after Lyon's five-year reign as European champions and run of 14 straight league tiles was ended.

"I've come here to write new history with Everton and to win titles," said Frenchman Vasseur, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

"We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve.

"I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification. We have to be patient and fight to win."

Ex-manager Kirk spoke of the same Champions League aspirations before the start of the season when the Toffees had a busy summer signing a number of players, including the return of Toni Duggan to her hometown club.

A difficult start to the season, which saw them lose four of their opening six games in all competitions , saw the Scotsman's tenure ended.

Everton's sporting and commercial director Sarvar Ismailov said Vasseur, who as a player featured for Paris St-Germain, Saint-Etienne and Rennes before working as a coach in the men's game in France, said the Champions League-winning boss is the "perfect candidate" for the job.

"We wanted a proven winner and he has won numerous titles," Ismailov said.

"We also wanted a someone with DNA which matches our club's - someone with an attacking vision, who fights until the end.

"He is determined to improve everyone and he is ambitious."

Vasseur's first game in charge is set to be the Continental Cup fixture at Leicester on 3 November.