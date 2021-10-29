Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Super League side Everton have named former Lyon boss Jean-Luc Vasseur as their new manager.

The 52-year-old replaces Willie Kirk, who was sacked in mid-October.

Vasseur won the 2019-20 treble but was sacked in April after Lyon's five-year reign as European champions and run of 14 straight league tiles was ended.

"I've come here to write new history with Everton and to win titles," said Frenchman Vasseur, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

