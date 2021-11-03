Europa League - Group A
Brøndby IFBrøndby IF17:45RangersRangers
Venue: Brøndby Stadion

Brondby v Rangers: Ryan Kent in line to return from six-week absence

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Ryan Kent limps off against Lyon
Ryan Kent is in line to return after six weeks out
Europa League group stage: Brondby v Rangers
Venue: Brondby Stadium, Brondbyvester Date: Thursday, 4 November Time: 17:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to updates on Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website &app

Ryan Kent could return from a six-week absence for Rangers' crucial Europa League group-stage tie against Brondby, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool forward has been out with a hamstring injury picked up against Lyon in September.

Gerrard says Kent trained fully on Tuesday and - barring any setbacks - will travel to Denmark.

Midfielder Glen Kamara is a doubt after getting "a whack on his ankle".

"There has been a big improvement overnight which gives him that 50% chance," Gerrard said of the Finland international.

"We will wait as long as we need to because he is so important but we will probably know at the back end of today's session or tomorrow morning whether he is fit to start or not."

Rangers got their first win of this year's group stage with a 2-0 defeat of Brondby at Ibrox two weeks ago, and another victory is crucial as they bid to reach the knockout stage for the third consecutive year.

Gerrard revealed Ryan Jack has an outside chance of making his return against Ross County on Sunday after eight months on the sidelines with a calf problem.

The Rangers boss added: "I think the international break is super-important for Ryan in terms of getting a load of work in big spaces in his legs and maybe trying to get a game behind closed doors for him because he has been out for a long time."

What did we learn about Brondby last time?

The Danes never recovered from Rangers' impressive first-half at Ibrox last month but did have chances in Glasgow.

Niels Frederiksen's side are the last team yet to score in this season's group stage but have won three domestic games on the bounce since losing 2-0 to Rangers.

With one point from three games so far, their chances of progress may be limited but victory over Rangers combined with another win for Lyon against Sparta Prague would take Brondby level with the Czech side, who are second in the group.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The mood's really good, confidence is high. It was a really important win at the weekend, we did it in style.

"But there's also got to be a realisation the Europa League is a different competition, different level. [It's] Almost a one-off game because it's a must win in terms of us keeping it in our control to get out of the group."

Match stats

  • Brondby last hosted Scottish opposition in July 2016, losing 1-0 to Hibernian in a Europa League qualifier
  • Rangers have won eight of their nine against Danish sides (D1), winning at least once against each of the five sides they have faced
  • Brondby are winless in four home matches in the main stages of European competitions (D3 L1) since beating Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Uefa Cup in November 2005
  • Rangers have not scored in either of their past two away games in Europe. They last went three without a goal in November 2010 while playing in the Champions League
  • Brondby are the only side without a goal in this season's Europa League, despite registering 16 attempts on goal

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 4th November 2021

  • Brøndby IFBrøndby IF17:45RangersRangers
  • LyonLyon17:45Sparta PragueSparta Prague
  • MonacoMonaco17:45PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven
  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad17:45SK Sturm GrazSK Sturm Graz
  • Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw17:45NapoliNapoli
  • OlympiakosOlympiakos17:45FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
  • GalatasarayGalatasaray17:45Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
  • KRC GenkKRC Genk17:45West HamWest Ham United
  • LeicesterLeicester City20:00Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow
  • Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp20:00FenerbahçeFenerbahçe
  • MarseilleMarseille20:00LazioLazio
  • Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade20:00FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon33009369
2Sparta Prague31114404
3Rangers310223-13
4Brøndby IF301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco32104227
2Real Sociedad31204315
3PSV Eindhoven31117524
4SK Sturm Graz300316-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Legia Warsaw320123-16
2Napoli31117524
3Leicester31116604
4Spartak Moscow310267-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt32105237
2Olympiakos32016426
3Fenerbahçe302136-32
4Royal Antwerp301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray32102027
2Lazio31112114
3Marseille30301103
4Lokomotiv Moscow301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade32104227
2Sporting Braga32015326
3FC Midtjylland302135-22
4Ludogorets301213-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32107257
2Real Betis32108537
3Celtic310258-33
4Ferencvárosi TC300327-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham33007079
2Dinamo Zagreb31024403
3Rapid Vienna310224-23
4KRC Genk310216-53
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC