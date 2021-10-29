James McPake (right) had led Dundee to four points from six before Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Ross County

James McPake insists he is not "putting on an act" when he says he is not worried about losing his job as Dundee manager in the wake of Wednesday's 5-0 thrashing at home to Ross County.

County posted their first Scottish Premiership win of the season in emphatic fashion, with fans venting their anger at full-time at Dens Park.

Bottom-of-the-table County also closed the gap on Dundee to just one point.

"There is no fear of that [the sack]," McPake told BBC Scotland.

"And that is me being completely honest. People may say I'm bluffing or putting on an act but I don't think there is a fear of that. If I'm not doing my job right then of course but that is not my initial thinking."

Dundee travel to St Mirren on Saturday looking for just their second league win of the season, having claimed just seven points from 33 all season.

Four of those were in the two games immediately before the County reverse, with a 2-1 win at home to Aberdeen followed by a 1-1 draw away to Hearts.

However in midweek, goals from Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan and Joseph Hungbo plus a Regan Charles-Cook double secured County's biggest ever top-flight win.

McPake said: "As soon as that game was over then you analyse it, you dig deep and try and find answers because we know that we cannot repeat that on Saturday or the same thing will happen again.

"That is just me being honest. Its the nature of football that if you are not doing your job properly and results aren't right then you are out there to be shot at.

"People will have their say in what they think should be done differently but that is the external stuff. We are working really hard to put that right and we need to because it was a right sore one on Wednesday."