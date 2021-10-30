Hibernian are the SWPL Cup holders after winning the last final in 2019 on penalties against Glasgow City

Can Rangers end a miserable record against Old Firm rivals Celtic? Will Hibernian extend their six-year unbeaten SWPL Cup run?

That's two of the big questions ahead of this weekend's SWPL Cup quarter-final ties.

On Sunday, there are not one but two Glasgow derbies, a testing trip for holders Hibs, while Dundee United hope to keep the SWPL 2 flag flying.

Rangers' three-year wait to beat Celtic

Rangers have spent big in their attempts to claim silverware and they currently sit top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after seven games.

However, Sunday will ask a big question of Malky Thomson's side as they aim to prove they can make the step up from challengers to winners.

They caused shockwaves in December when they beat Glasgow City 5-0, but since then, they have failed to beat the champions, or rivals Celtic, in their five meetings with the pair, losing four of them. Ultimately, they finished third last season and missed out on a place in the Champions League.

A 1-1 draw with City two weeks ago was a huge confidence booster ahead of the first of two Old Firm derbies in seven days; one in the SWPL Cup and one in the league.

History favours Celtic though. Rangers have won just one of their last nine games against them - and none since 2018.

Will Hibs ever lose an SWPL Cup game again?

Away back in 2015, City secured an extra-time win over Hibs in the SWPL Cup final. It was to be the last time Hibs would lose in the competition. In the six years since, they have claimed all four SWPL Cups contested - and three Scottish Women's Cups.

In this competition, they just cannot be defeated. They lifted the 2016 trophy with a 2-1 win over City then the following two years thumped Celtic by scorelines of 4-1 and 9-0 in the final before a penalty shoot-out win over City again claimed the trophy for a fourth time in a row in 2019.

Last year, the competition wasn't played due to the shortened Covid-hit season.

To progress to this year's semi-final, they must navigate their way past Aberdeen, a side who they beat 1-0 two weeks ago in the league. That got them back on track after a shock defeat by Partick Thistle the previous week left them foundering seven points behind top spot.

Big tests for Thistle & Dundee United

It is no exaggeration to say Thistle have been a revelation this season.

Brian Graham's side were handed an SWPL 1 spot after Forfar Farmington withdrew from the league in August, leaving the Glasgow side little time to prepare for the top flight. Add to that an early season Covid outbreak that delayed their start and the expectation was they would suffer a chastening time among the bigger sides.

Instead, they have more than held their own. Wins over Hibs and Motherwell and a draw with Hamilton Academical has taken them up to seventh in the table, above Spartans, Accies and Hearts.

They face champions City on Sunday but will take heart from their last performances against Grant Scott's side. They threatened a draw in the league last month before eventually succumbing to two goals in the last 25 minutes.

Scott, who was manager of Hibs when they won the trophy the last time it was played, still has three games left in charge of City before being replaced with Republic of Ireland assistant Eileen Gleeson.

Dundee United, too, are out to cause a shock on Sunday when they travel to Spartans.

United are the only SWPL 2 side still in the competition and are unbeaten in the league as they chase promotion. The only blot on their record, and it was a large one, was a 10-2 hammering by Hibs in the group stage - their only crack at a top-flight side this season.

Spartans haven't had the best of campaigns so far, with just two wins all season; against SWPL 2 leaders Glasgow Women in the group stage and over struggling Hearts in the league.

However, their recent 2-2 draw with Celtic - where only a late, late goal from Charlie Wellings in added time denied them victory - suggests they're beginning to find their feet and, under manager Debbi McCulloch, they've become accustomed to reaching the latter stages of the cups.