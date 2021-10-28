Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Police are investigating after Aberdeen players were targeted with "a small number of missiles" thrown from the Rangers end during Wednesday's draw at Ibrox. (Herald) external-link

Dundee have no plans to sack manager James McPake despite losing 5-0 at home to Ross County on Wednesday, with managing director John Nelms backing the under-pressure boss. (Courier) external-link

Malky McKay said he showed his Ross County players footage of Liverpool's 5-0 win over Manchester United before their own five-goal win away to Dundee. (Press and Journal) external-link

The SPFL are set to offer Scotland's top clubs a vote on the introduction of VAR before the end of February. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is disappointed Aberdeen have only offered Hearts 900 tickets for Saturday's Pittodrie clash, believing his side could have taken 5,000 away fans up. (Daily Record) external-link

Paul Hanlon has revealed that Wednesday's defeat to Celtic led to a "heated" dressing room inquest among the Hibernian players. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland will prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifier with Moldova by having a warm weather training camp in Spain. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers are not suffering under the pressure of being defending Scottish Premiership champions. (Glasgow Times) external-link