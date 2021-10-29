Last updated on .From the section Football

Monterrey became the 16th successive Mexican winners of the CCL

Monterrey secured a fifth Concacaf Champions League title, and a second in three years, with a 1-0 win over seven-time winners Club America.

Rogelio Funes Mori got the only goal in a fourth all-Mexican final in six years of the competition for clubs in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Club America were denied a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time after a VAR check for handball.

Monterrey head to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022.

The decisive moment at the Estadio BBVA - Monterrey's home ground - came after nine minutes when Funes Mori tapped home from close range, connecting with Jesus Gallardo's low cross.

Former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen almost doubled Monterrey's lead with 11 minutes remaining when he rounded America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, but Sebastian Caceres cleared off the line.

Deep in stoppage time an America shot hit the woodwork precipitating a scramble in the Monterrey area. The referee checked the pitch-side monitor for a handball by striker Maxi Meza, but no penalty was given and America suffered their first ever CCL final defeat.

Monterrey's win is the 16th successive victory in the competition by a Mexican club.