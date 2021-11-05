Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1Aston VillaAston Villa0

Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa: Saints edge Villa with Adam Armstrong goal

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Adam Armstrong
Adam Armstrong's goal was his first since the opening day of the season

Adam Armstrong's early goal helped Southampton continue their Premier League revival as they inflicted a fifth defeat in a row on Aston Villa.

Dean Smith's side are short on confidence and got off to a disastrous start with Matt Cash failing to clear a long ball and Armstrong smashing in a sensational first-time effort from 20 yards.

Villa were a mess in the first half and Southampton could have led by several goals at the break, while the visitors' Anwar el Ghazi was lucky to avoid a second booking for a blatant dive.

But Villa looked like a new side in the second half with El Ghazi and Emiliano Buendia going close.

They also had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Oriol Romeu pulled Tyrone Mings' shirt, but they could not find a leveller and the pressure increases on Smith.

Southampton move up to 12th, while Villa remain only three points above the relegation zone before everybody else plays this weekend.

Two teams going in opposite directions?

Villa were six points above Southampton at the start of October - and now sit four points behind them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints have taken 10 points from four league matches, as many as in their previous 12 games.

It was the archetypal game of two halves on Friday night.

Southampton were first to every ball in the first half, and got in behind the Villa defence time and time again.

Adam Armstrong gave Saints that early lead and then namesake Stuart Armstrong blazed over when unmarked in the box.

Villa players passed around a note from the bench midway through the first half, which returning captain Tyrone Mings hid in his sock, but it did not change much.

El Ghazi had been booked for an early foul on Valentino Livramento and twice rode his luck. First he grabbed Livramento around the shoulders and then dived in the box, but avoided punishment each time.

Saints should have scored more with Emiliano Martinez diving to keep out James Ward-Prowse's shot.

The second half started in the opposite manner with Villa winning 50-50s and creating chances at will.

They had more shots in the opening eight minutes of the second half (five) as in the first 45 minutes - including two from El Ghazi.

Villa's bench were furious when the referee did not give a penalty for Romeu's clear shirt-tug on Mings - with no activity from the video assistant referee either.

They finished with three strikers on the pitch and probably deserved to take a point - but this is now their worst losing run since January to February 2017 in the Championship.

Under-pressure Smith has 15 days until he can start turning things around, with the international break due to start.

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.55

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.66

  6. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.24

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.69

  9. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    8.24

  11. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.71

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    7.06

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.92

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.85

  3. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    3.93

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.25

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    3.91

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.38

  7. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    3.64

  8. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    3.32

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    3.82

  10. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    3.34

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.99

Substitutes

  1. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    4.15

  2. Squad number39Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    3.61

  3. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.21

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22SalisuBooked at 90mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forLyancoat 56'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 62mins
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forDialloat 76'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forBrojaat 81'minutes
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 7Long
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Broja
  • 19Djenepo
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 44Forster

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16TuanzebeBooked at 65mins
  • 5Mings
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 63'minutes
  • 31Bailey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forArcherat 71'minutes
  • 21El GhaziBooked at 11minsSubstituted forDavisat 79'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 12Steer
  • 18Young
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 39Davis
  • 40A Ramsey
  • 41J Ramsey
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
30,178

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0.

  3. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Archer (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  14. Post update

    Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Archer (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Emiliano Martínez tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lyanco.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 22:02

    As a Villa fan I cannot believe how El Ghazi stayed on the pitch. Dreadful refereeing. Two yellows even before his pathetic dive attempt. And as for Nakamba clutching his face when no contact was made. I’m embarrassed. Especially as this was afte his rolling around as if shot theatrics last week. Come on Lads, sort yourselves out.

    • Reply posted by Oahu, today at 22:15

      Oahu replied:
      They need a panel to award yellow cards for diving and feigning injury after each game. Maybe the ref lets it go, but a video panel should award cards post game.

      It would never work, but I'd like to be of that panel!

  • Comment posted by The Point Is, today at 22:08

    How did El Ghazi not get sent off? The ref was a complete coward.
    A clear second yellow, but because he'd already booked him, the ref bottled it.
    He deliberately made the wrong decision. Then El Ghazi dived for a pen, and he still didn't get booked!

    • Reply posted by Oahu, today at 22:21

      Oahu replied:
      They needed that ref from the Liverpool / Athletico game the other day!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:56

    Scrap VAR, a complete waste of time if the referees are going to pick and choose when to use it.

    No consistency..

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 21:59

      wemarchon replied:
      Villa should have been down to 10 in first half. Not VAR though. Ref bottled it

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 21:58

    Get in Saints. Onwards and upwards 👍

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:12

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wouldn't the more correct phase be, The Saints go marching up?

  • Comment posted by BenC, today at 22:11

    So glad Ralph Hasenhuttl has been given time at Southampton. If Rupert Lowe was still chairman he’d have been put on the conveyor belt along with all the other managers.

    Two 9-0 pumpings, selling our “best” players, two of which were key defenders and not buying any noteworthy quality. He’s got this squad playing for the shirt. Fantastic to see.

    Up the Saints

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 22:18

      wemarchon replied:
      Ummm, Salisu, Lynaco, Livramento, Armstrong, Diallo. All great signings. Just need time to adjust. We are flying now. Defence is do much better.

      Romeu is having a blinder

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 22:07

    Poor Danny Ings leaving a club that loved him to one thats going down quicker than jordan, couldn't be happier .