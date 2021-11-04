Southampton v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Armando Broja has scored in successive league starts but missed out last weekend because of an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a fully-fit squad aside from long-term absentee Jack Stephens.

Armando Broja is available following a brief spell out with an ankle problem.

Aston Villa remain without injured former Saints striker Danny Ings, Bertrand Traore and Douglas Luiz.

Ezri Konsa is banned, meaning a likely recall for Tyrone Mings, but Jacob Ramsey has overcome an ankle sprain and Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are available after illness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa are in a bit of a mess right now. They have lost four league games in a row and several players are still injured or unavailable.

Southampton look in much better shape at the moment - after waiting a long time for their first win, they have taken seven points from their past three matches.

This is the life of a Premier League manager - a month ago it was Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who was feeling the heat, now it is Villa's Dean Smith who is under pressure.

You have to hope that Villa are sensible about their situation, whatever happens on Friday. Yes, they spent a lot of money over the summer, but new players take time to settle.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season ended a nine-match winless run against Southampton in all competitions (D3, L6).

They can beat Saints in consecutive Premier League meetings for the first time since 2004-05.

Southampton have earned 15 Premier League wins against Villa, second only to their 16 victories versus Newcastle United.

Southampton

Southampton have taken seven points from three league matches, as many as in their previous 10.

Saints are unbeaten in all four league fixtures this season versus teams currently below them in the table (W2, D2).

They have also gone three Premier League games without defeat on a Friday since the record 9-0 home loss versus Leicester in October 2019.

However, a 19th Premier League defeat of 2021 would be their most in a calendar year since losing as many in 1998.

There have only been eight goals at St. Mary's this season, the fewest in the division.

Southampton's winning goal against Watford last weekend was their only shot on target of the game.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have lost four consecutive league matches - the longest current streak in the top flight.

They could suffer five successive league defeats for the first time since January to February 2017 in the Championship.

Aston Villa have conceded three goals or more in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2012.

Only Norwich and Newcastle have a worse defensive record in the division this season than Villa, who have conceded 19 goals.

They are winless in 13 top-flight away fixtures played on a Friday since a 4-1 victory at Charlton Athletic in April 1950 (D3, L10).

