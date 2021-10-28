Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Dan Neil captained the club for the first time in their 2-1 win at Lincoln in the EFL Trophy earlier this month

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has signed a new four-year deal.

The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season.

"Everyone knows that I love this football club and I love playing for it," he told the club website. external-link

"I want to be part of getting this club back to where it belongs and there's nowhere I would rather be, so I'm delighted to have extended my contract."