David Martindale's side drew 1-1 with Dundee United on Wednesday

Livingston manager David Martindale remains adamant he will "vigorously" fight his corner if he is handed a touchline ban.

Martindale was shown a red card in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United following an altercation with fourth official Lloyd Wilson during the Scottish Premiership game.

The Livi boss says he was accused of using offensive language.

"I am 100% challenging it," Martindale said. "I wasn't shouting abuse at all."

The incident happened as he stepped out of his technical area to speak to the linesman following the sending off of midfielder Ben Williamson for a challenge on Declan Glass.

"All I was wanting to do was ask the linesman, who I really like, if it was a red card because he was in line with the ball," Martindale said. "If he'd turned round to me and said 'I think it was a red card', I'd have gone and sat in my seat.

"I spoke to the linesman after the game and said 'was I shouting at you?' and he said 'no, I never heard anything Davie, I had my earpiece in'.

"I was disappointed when I went into the changing room to speak to them after that the fourth official was adamant that I used offensive language, but he wouldn't tell me what offensive language I used because I'd have liked to have looked him in the eye."

Martindale is sticking to his post-match promise to challenge any notice of complaint from the Scottish FA.

"Ask anybody in this building, or anybody who's come through this club, I don't tell lies," he added. "I can be harsh at times, but I'll take my medicine on the chin when I have to.

"I don't abuse officials. Yes, I'm emotional and passionate, but I don't abuse people."