Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Elliot Anderson (centre) has made two substitute appearances for Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has been called up by Scotland Under-21s months after playing for England Under-19s.

Anderson is in Scot Gemmill's squad for European qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium on 12 and 16 November.

The Whitley Bay-born 18-year-old made two substitute appearances for the Newcastle first team in January and has recently returned from a hip injury.

He featured in a training-ground friendly for the English in March.

However, Anderson had previously represented Scotland up to under-18 level.

Gemmill has also called up Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry and fellow 19-year-old Aaron Pressley, the forward who is on loan at AFC Wimbledon from Brentford.

Pressley, the son of former Scotland defender and coach Steven who spent time in the Hearts and Aston Villa youth academies, has scored four goals this season for Wimbledon.

McKinstry, who moved from Motherwell in summer 2019, made his Leeds debut in a Carabao Cup win over Fulham last month, netting a penalty in the shoot-out.

"He is doing great," Gemmill said. "He is obviously at a great club, playing for a really top coach that is highly regarded around the world.

"It's fantastic he has put himself in this position but it's also just the start of his professional career."

Gemmill has again called up 19-year-old Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, who dropped out of this month's defeat by Denmark through injury, having last played for Scotland at under-17 level in 2019.

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is absent through injury, while Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair earns a recall for the double header at Tannadice despite not yet featuring during a loan spell with Lincoln City.