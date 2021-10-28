Last updated on .From the section Irish

McCullough joined the Glens from Tranmere Rovers in August 2020

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Date: Friday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: Taylors Avenue Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Glentoran defender Luke McCullough says there are no excuses for the club's disappointing Irish Premiership form as they look to get back to winning ways at Carrick Rangers on Friday night.

The Glens have won just one of their last five games and sit fifth, six points adrift of leaders Cliftonville.

"I'm not going to make excuses, it hasn't been good enough," said five-time NI international McCullough.

"There's nobody we're blaming other than ourselves."

Having started the season with three wins from four, Mick McDermott's side have picked up just five points from a possible 15, a run which has included heavy home defeats by Belfast rivals Crusaders and Linfield.

While the 2020 Irish Cup winners got back on track with back-to-back wins at Glenavon in league and cup, they dropped points from winning positions against Coleraine and Portadown after conceding late goals.

Glentoran shipped just 32 goals last season, making theirs the strongest defence in the league, but have already conceded 15 this term, and it's an area McCullough says the squad have addressed.

"It's definitely something we've touched on," added the 28-year-old former Doncaster Rovers defender, who was named Glentoran's player of the year in 2020-21 after an impressive first season at the Oval.

"We're giving away easy goals, sloppy goals, conceding from set-pieces which we didn't do often last season.

"We need to try and get back to last season because the players haven't changed, so there's no reason why it should be happening.

"We've touched on game management. We've taken the lead in a couple of games and haven't been able to see it out.

"We've spoken about being a bit more streetwise, managing games better and seeing results out because we've been in winning positions and we should be taking all three points."

Mick McDermott's side have kept just one clean sheet so far this season

The draw at home to Coleraine on 16 October was overshadowed by the dismissal of Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, who has since been charged by the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee with bringing the game into disrepute for lashing out at team-mate Bobby Burns after the Bannsiders scored to make it 2-2.

The committee has invited Glentoran to attend a hearing on Wednesday 3 November, but for McCullough the focus is solely on taking three points away from Taylors Avenue on Friday.

"It's definitely must-win. Every game is a must-win now. We've had a few bad results, but we were a lot worse off at this stage last season.

"We definitely need a good result on Friday night. It's maybe taking us a bit longer to get into the swing of things but we're not making excuses.

"It doesn't matter when it is in the season, we're looking at ourselves and trying to put it right."