Women's Euros draw: England face Northern Ireland in group stage
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Hosts England and Northern Ireland have been drawn to face each other in the group stage of next year's Women's Euros finals.
The pair are in Group A, along with Norway and Austria, and will face each other in the third round of fixtures.
Kenny Shiels' Irish side are making their tournament bow, with England now under the management of Sarina Wiegman.
England's game with Austria will open the event at Old Trafford on 6 July, with the final at Wembley on 31 July.
The Women's Euros final draw in full
Group A: England, Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
More to follow.
- Do you have coulrophobia? Find out why clowns have become so spooky
- 'We don't take enough care': Tony Pulis reveals the worst part of being football manager