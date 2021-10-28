Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley earlier this month

Hosts England and Northern Ireland have been drawn to face each other in the group stage of next year's Women's Euros finals.

The pair are in Group A, along with Norway and Austria, and will face each other in the third round of fixtures.

Kenny Shiels' Irish side are making their tournament bow, with England now under the management of Sarina Wiegman.

England's game with Austria will open the event at Old Trafford on 6 July, with the final at Wembley on 31 July.

The Women's Euros final draw in full

Group A: England, Norway, Austria, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

More to follow.