Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After successive wins over Richard Foster, Amy Irons is going for three victories on the bounce in the Sportscene Predictions.
This week, The Nine presenter takes on Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.
A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40 and Amy has a head start, with Marvin recusing himself from predicting how Livingston will fare.
|Amy Irons
|Marvin Bartley
|Aberdeen v Hearts
|2-2
|1-1
|Celtic v Livingston
|2-0
|N/A
|Dundee United v St Johnstone
|1-0
|2-1
|Ross County v Hibernian
|1-1
|2-3
|St Mirren v Dundee
|2-1
|2-1
|Motherwell v Rangers (Sun)
|1-2
|0-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|530
|Pundits
|720
|Amy v Pundits
|P11
|W4
|D0
|L7