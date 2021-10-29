Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After successive wins over Richard Foster, Amy Irons is going for three victories on the bounce in the Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40 and Amy has a head start, with Marvin recusing himself from predicting how Livingston will fare.

Amy Irons Marvin Bartley Aberdeen v Hearts 2-2 1-1 Celtic v Livingston 2-0 N/A Dundee United v St Johnstone 1-0 2-1 Ross County v Hibernian 1-1 2-3 St Mirren v Dundee 2-1 2-1 Motherwell v Rangers (Sun) 1-2 0-1

Aberdeen v Hearts (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Marvin's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Marvin's prediction: N/A

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-3

St Mirren v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Marvin's prediction: 2-1

Motherwell v Rangers (Sunday, 12:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Marvin's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 530 Pundits 720