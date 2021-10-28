Crawley Town kit manager Marcus Doyle given FA ban for violent conduct

Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Crawley Town's kit man Marcus Doyle
Crawley Town kit man Marcus Doyle has been given a two-match stadium ban

Crawley Town kit manager Marcus Doyle has been given a two-match stadium ban by the Football Association for violent conduct.

Doyle has also been fined £900 for the incident in or around the tunnel following Crawley's 3-1 defeat to Exeter City on 19 October.

He had admitted improper conduct but had denied his behaviour amounted to violent conduct.

However the FA's independent regulatory commission upheld the charge.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC