Centre back Lavelle has been a regular for Charlton since signing from Morecambe this summer

Charlton Athletic defender Sam Lavelle has been ruled out "long-term" with a groin injury.

Lavelle, 25, suffered the injury during their League One win against Sunderland on Saturday and has since had surgery.

He signed a three-year contract with Charlton when he joined from Morecambe this summer and has made 15 appearances for the Addicks.

"He will be out long-term, I don't know the exact timescale on that," said caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on it, but he'll be unavailable for the foreseeable."