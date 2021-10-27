Last updated on .From the section Football

Alan George Smith spent eight nights in hospital after his collapse

The Newcastle fan who collapsed during the team's Premier League home defeat by Tottenham has been discharged from hospital, the club has reported.

Play was suspended on 17 October as Alan George Smith, 80, was given CPR and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Tottenham players Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon were praised for alerting medics and officials at St James' Park.

The club said the supporter "required four stents inserted to aid his recovery".

In a statement, Newcastle added: "Alan's son, Paul, said the medical staff have been amazing during his stay and his family wish to thank every one of them.

"Alan will spend the next two to four weeks building up his strength at home and hopes to be back at St. James' Park at the end of November or the beginning of December.

"He is looking forward to seeing family and friends over the next few days and sends his appreciation to everyone who has wished him well."

A fan in the crowd near to the incident was Dr Tom Prichard, who spoke about his involvement on BBC Breakfast.

He said: "It all happened so quickly. I was sat in the Gallowgate End and I could see that there was something going on. Fans were calling over stewards and first-aiders and there was a lady doing CPR on someone.

"As an A&E doctor I went to offer a hand to see how I could help."

Supporters in the stand alerted players to the situation and Reguilon spoke to referee Andre Marriner, while Dier made medics aware and to attend with a defibrillator.