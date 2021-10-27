Match ends, Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2.
Juventus fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season as Maxime Lopez's injury-time strike gave Sassuolo a memorable win.
The mid-table visitors led when Davide Frattesi ran onto's Gregoire Defrel through ball to finish.
Weston McKennie looked to have rescued a point for Juventus with a header from Paulo Dybala's deep free-kick.
But Lopez ran onto Domenico Berardi's brilliant crossfield ball and chipped Mattia Perin with almost the last kick.
It was Sassuolo's first Serie A win at Juventus at their ninth attempt.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri - in his second spell in charge - became only the third man to manage the club in 200 Serie A games, after Giovanni Trapattoni and Marcello Lippi.
But his side drop to eighth, behind Lazio on goal difference, in the table and 13 points behind leaders AC Milan.
This is only the second time since 1996 they have lost three of their opening 10 games. They lost four in 2015-16 - but still went on to win the title.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 36Perin
- 6DaniloSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
- 22Chiesa
- 14McKennie
- 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 12Lobo Silva
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 44Kulusevski
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17MüldürBooked at 86minsSubstituted forHarrouiat 87'minutes
- 5Ayhan
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 61mins
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forToljanat 72'minutes
- 8Lopez
- 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
- 23TraoreBooked at 72minsSubstituted forChirichesat 86'minutes
- 18RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
- 92DefrelBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Souzaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Goldaniga
- 4Magnanelli
- 13Peluso
- 20Harroui
- 21Chiriches
- 22Toljan
- 24Satalino
- 29Samele
- 56Pegolo
- 91Scamacca
- 97de Souza
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2. Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Kaio Jorge (Juventus).
Post update
Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Post update
Hand ball by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Hand ball by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui replaces Mert Müldür.
Booking
Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Vlad Chiriches replaces Hamed Traore.
Post update
Foul by Arthur (Juventus).
Post update
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Kaio Jorge is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Manuel Locatelli.