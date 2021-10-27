Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1SassuoloSassuolo2

Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo: Juve fall to surprise injury-time defeat

Maxime Lopez
Maxime Lopez ran in behind the Juventus defence to chip Sassuolo to a historic win

Juventus fell to their third Serie A defeat of the season as Maxime Lopez's injury-time strike gave Sassuolo a memorable win.

The mid-table visitors led when Davide Frattesi ran onto's Gregoire Defrel through ball to finish.

Weston McKennie looked to have rescued a point for Juventus with a header from Paulo Dybala's deep free-kick.

But Lopez ran onto Domenico Berardi's brilliant crossfield ball and chipped Mattia Perin with almost the last kick.

It was Sassuolo's first Serie A win at Juventus at their ninth attempt.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri - in his second spell in charge - became only the third man to manage the club in 200 Serie A games, after Giovanni Trapattoni and Marcello Lippi.

But his side drop to eighth, behind Lazio on goal difference, in the table and 13 points behind leaders AC Milan.

This is only the second time since 1996 they have lost three of their opening 10 games. They lost four in 2015-16 - but still went on to win the title.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 36Perin
  • 6DaniloSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 44Kulusevski

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17MüldürBooked at 86minsSubstituted forHarrouiat 87'minutes
  • 5Ayhan
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 61mins
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forToljanat 72'minutes
  • 8Lopez
  • 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
  • 23TraoreBooked at 72minsSubstituted forChirichesat 86'minutes
  • 18RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
  • 92DefrelBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Souzaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Goldaniga
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 13Peluso
  • 20Harroui
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Toljan
  • 24Satalino
  • 29Samele
  • 56Pegolo
  • 91Scamacca
  • 97de Souza
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home21
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 2. Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kaio Jorge (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Abdou Harroui replaces Mert Müldür.

  14. Booking

    Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Vlad Chiriches replaces Hamed Traore.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Kaio Jorge is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Manuel Locatelli.

