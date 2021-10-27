Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0SassuoloSassuolo1

Juventus v Sassuolo

Juventus v Sassuolo

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 36Perin
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 44Kulusevski

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 5Ayhan
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16Frattesi
  • 8Lopez
  • 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
  • 23Traore
  • 18Raspadori
  • 92DefrelBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 3Goldaniga
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 13Peluso
  • 20Harroui
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Toljan
  • 24Satalino
  • 29Samele
  • 56Pegolo
  • 91Scamacca
  • 97de Souza
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a headed pass.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  3. Booking

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Juventus 0, Sassuolo 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan109102391428
2Napoli98101931625
3Inter Milan953124121218
4Atalanta105321712518
5Roma9513169716
6Fiorentina95041312115
7Juventus104331312115
8Lazio94231917214
9Sassuolo104241312114
10Udinese103431213-113
11Bologna93331519-412
12Empoli94051418-412
13Hellas Verona103252119211
14Torino103251211111
15Sampdoria102351419-59
16Venezia10226817-98
17Spezia102261223-118
18Genoa101451522-77
19Salernitana102171022-127
20Cagliari91351120-96
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories