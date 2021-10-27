Juventus v Sassuolo

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a headed pass.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 36Perin
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
- 22Chiesa
- 14McKennie
- 27Locatelli
- 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 12Lobo Silva
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 44Kulusevski
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 5Ayhan
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16Frattesi
- 8Lopez
- 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
- 23Traore
- 18Raspadori
- 92DefrelBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 3Goldaniga
- 4Magnanelli
- 13Peluso
- 20Harroui
- 21Chiriches
- 22Toljan
- 24Satalino
- 29Samele
- 56Pegolo
- 91Scamacca
- 97de Souza
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Booking
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a through ball.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 0, Sassuolo 1.