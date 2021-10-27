German DFB Cup
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach5Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Borussia Monchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich: Bayern hammered in German Cup

Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach lost to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga at the weekend

Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round.

Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute.

Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home Jonas Hofmann's cross and then netted a penalty.

Breel Embolo took advantage of a defensive mistake for the fourth and then his second from Luca Netz's pass.

Gladbach scored with five of their six shots on target - with Bayern having more possession and more efforts than the hosts without scoring.

It was only the second defeat Bayern, who named a first-choice team, have suffered under Julian Nagelsmann and ended a run of scoring in 85 consecutive games.

Nagelsmann was at home self-isolating, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Their record defeat remains a 7-0 home loss to Schalke in the Bundesliga back in 1976 - but this is their biggest defeat in a competition they have won a record 20 times.

Adi Hutter's Gladbach, who have lost four of their past eight games, are in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 15BeyerSubstituted forNetzat 53'minutes
  • 29ScallySubstituted forHerrmannat 69'minutes
  • 8ZakariaBooked at 79mins
  • 17Koné
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forNeuhausat 73'minutes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forPleaat 69'minutes
  • 36EmboloSubstituted forThuramat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Herrmann
  • 10Thuram
  • 11Wolf
  • 14Plea
  • 20Netz
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 26Müsel
  • 32Neuhaus

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSüleat 55'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forComanat 55'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 64'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forStanisicat 67'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 11Coman
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
48,500

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away13

