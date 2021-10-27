Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Monchengladbach lost to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga at the weekend

Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round.

Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute.

Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home Jonas Hofmann's cross and then netted a penalty.

Breel Embolo took advantage of a defensive mistake for the fourth and then his second from Luca Netz's pass.

Gladbach scored with five of their six shots on target - with Bayern having more possession and more efforts than the hosts without scoring.

It was only the second defeat Bayern, who named a first-choice team, have suffered under Julian Nagelsmann and ended a run of scoring in 85 consecutive games.

Nagelsmann was at home self-isolating, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Their record defeat remains a 7-0 home loss to Schalke in the Bundesliga back in 1976 - but this is their biggest defeat in a competition they have won a record 20 times.

Adi Hutter's Gladbach, who have lost four of their past eight games, are in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.