Bayern Munich suffered their biggest defeat since 1978 as they were thrashed at Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Cup second round.
Gladbach led 1-0 after two minutes and 3-0 by the 21st minute.
Kouadio Kone slotted home his first goal for the club before Ramy Bensebaini swept home Jonas Hofmann's cross and then netted a penalty.
Breel Embolo took advantage of a defensive mistake for the fourth and then his second from Luca Netz's pass.
Gladbach scored with five of their six shots on target - with Bayern having more possession and more efforts than the hosts without scoring.
It was only the second defeat Bayern, who named a first-choice team, have suffered under Julian Nagelsmann and ended a run of scoring in 85 consecutive games.
Nagelsmann was at home self-isolating, having tested positive for Covid-19.
Their record defeat remains a 7-0 home loss to Schalke in the Bundesliga back in 1976 - but this is their biggest defeat in a competition they have won a record 20 times.
Adi Hutter's Gladbach, who have lost four of their past eight games, are in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sommer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 15BeyerSubstituted forNetzat 53'minutes
- 29ScallySubstituted forHerrmannat 69'minutes
- 8ZakariaBooked at 79mins
- 17Koné
- 25Bensebaini
- 23HofmannSubstituted forNeuhausat 73'minutes
- 13StindlSubstituted forPleaat 69'minutes
- 36EmboloSubstituted forThuramat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Herrmann
- 10Thuram
- 11Wolf
- 14Plea
- 20Netz
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 26Müsel
- 32Neuhaus
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSüleat 55'minutes
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesSubstituted forComanat 55'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 64'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forStanisicat 67'minutes
- 25Müller
- 10Sané
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 4Süle
- 11Coman
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 48,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13