WED 27 Oct 2021
German DFB Cup
B Mgladbach
Borussia Mönchengladbach
19:45
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Venue:
BORUSSIA-PARK
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich
Last updated on
53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
.
From the section
European Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 27th October 2021
B Mgladbach
Borussia Mönchengladbach
19:45
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
B Leverkusen
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1
Karlsruher SC
Karlsruher SC
1
SG Dynamo Dresden
SG Dynamo Dresden
0
FC St. Pauli
FC St. Pauli
0
SV Waldhof Mannheim
SV Waldhof Mannheim
1
Union Berlin
1. FC Union Berlin
1
VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum 1848
2
Augsburg
FC Augsburg
2
Hannover
Hannover 96
19:45
Düsseldorf
Fortuna Düsseldorf
SSV Jahn Regensburg
SSV Jahn Regensburg
19:45
FC Hansa Rostock
FC Hansa Rostock
Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart
19:45
Köln
1. FC Köln
View all
German DFB Cup scores
