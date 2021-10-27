Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema could not add to his nine La Liga goals in as many games before this match

Real Madrid went top of La Liga on goal difference after a goalless draw with Osasuna.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of four teams on 21 points - alongside Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

Sixth-placed Osasuna - who are only two points off top - had the best chance of the game when Jon Moncayola hit the post from close range.

But Real had more opportunities than the visitors and Karim Benzema saw a shot brush off the top of the bar.

Madrid midfielder Casemiro was not too far away late on with an ambitious shot from his own half.

This was Osasuna's first point at the Bernabeu since 2005, ending a run of 11 Real wins in the fixture.

The four-way leaders are three points above champions Atletico Madrid and six points above Barcelona, who lost 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano.