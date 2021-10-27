Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Osasuna 0.
Real Madrid went top of La Liga on goal difference after a goalless draw with Osasuna.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of four teams on 21 points - alongside Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.
Sixth-placed Osasuna - who are only two points off top - had the best chance of the game when Jon Moncayola hit the post from close range.
But Real had more opportunities than the visitors and Karim Benzema saw a shot brush off the top of the bar.
Madrid midfielder Casemiro was not too far away late on with an ambitious shot from his own half.
This was Osasuna's first point at the Bernabeu since 2005, ending a run of 11 Real wins in the fixture.
The four-way leaders are three points above champions Atletico Madrid and six points above Barcelona, who lost 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 69'minutes
- 25CamavingaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 69'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 27Blanco
- 40Fuidias
Osasuna
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4GarcíaBooked at 15mins
- 5García
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 39Sánchez
- 7MoncayolaSubstituted forSanjurjoat 90'minutes
- 24Torró
- 28MartínezSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
- 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBrasanacat 67'minutes
- 18KikeSubstituted forMartínez Gonzálvezat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 8Brasanac
- 10Torres
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 12Grau
- 14García
- 19Ontiveros
- 20Martínez Gonzálvez
- 21Pérez
- 22Ibáñez
- 32Areso
- 36Ramos
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 35,691
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Osasuna 0.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Oier Sanjurjo replaces Jon Moncayola.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Barbero replaces Kike García.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Kike García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David García.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Hand ball by Unai García (Osasuna).
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
