Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna: Carlo Ancelotti's side go top with point

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema could not add to his nine La Liga goals in as many games before this match

Real Madrid went top of La Liga on goal difference after a goalless draw with Osasuna.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of four teams on 21 points - alongside Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

Sixth-placed Osasuna - who are only two points off top - had the best chance of the game when Jon Moncayola hit the post from close range.

But Real had more opportunities than the visitors and Karim Benzema saw a shot brush off the top of the bar.

Madrid midfielder Casemiro was not too far away late on with an ambitious shot from his own half.

This was Osasuna's first point at the Bernabeu since 2005, ending a run of 11 Real wins in the fixture.

The four-way leaders are three points above champions Atletico Madrid and six points above Barcelona, who lost 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 69'minutes
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 69'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 27Blanco
  • 40Fuidias

Osasuna

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4GarcíaBooked at 15mins
  • 5García
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 39Sánchez
  • 7MoncayolaSubstituted forSanjurjoat 90'minutes
  • 24Torró
  • 28MartínezSubstituted forGarcíaat 67'minutes
  • 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBrasanacat 67'minutes
  • 18KikeSubstituted forMartínez Gonzálvezat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 8Brasanac
  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 12Grau
  • 14García
  • 19Ontiveros
  • 20Martínez Gonzálvez
  • 21Pérez
  • 22Ibáñez
  • 32Areso
  • 36Ramos
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
35,691

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Osasuna 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Osasuna 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.

  4. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).

  6. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Oier Sanjurjo replaces Jon Moncayola.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Barbero replaces Kike García.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Kike García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David García.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Unai García (Osasuna).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1063124111321
2Sevilla106311771021
3Real Betis116321912721
4Real Sociedad10631149521
5Rayo Vallecano116141812619
6Osasuna115421413119
7Atl Madrid9531138518
8Ath Bilbao10451106417
9Barcelona104331511415
10Espanyol113531111014
11Valencia113441617-113
12Mallorca113441016-613
13Villarreal102621310312
14Celta Vigo103161012-210
15Elche11245813-510
16Alavés10307513-89
17Cádiz111551018-88
18Granada9144713-67
19Levante10055918-95
20Getafe10028316-132
View full Spanish La Liga table

