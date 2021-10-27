Real Madrid v Osasuna

Real MadridReal Madrid20:30OsasunaOsasuna
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Sociedad
|10
|6
|3
|1
|14
|9
|5
|21
|2
|Real Madrid
|9
|6
|2
|1
|24
|11
|13
|20
|3
|Sevilla
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|7
|9
|20
|4
|Rayo Vallecano
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|12
|6
|19
|5
|Atl Madrid
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|8
|5
|18
|6
|Real Betis
|10
|5
|3
|2
|15
|11
|4
|18
|7
|Osasuna
|10
|5
|3
|2
|14
|13
|1
|18
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|10
|4
|5
|1
|10
|6
|4
|17
|9
|Barcelona
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|15
|10
|Mallorca
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|15
|11
|Espanyol
|11
|3
|5
|3
|11
|11
|0
|14
|12
|Valencia
|10
|3
|4
|3
|15
|13
|2
|13
|13
|Villarreal
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13
|10
|3
|12
|14
|Celta Vigo
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|12
|-2
|10
|15
|Elche
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|10
|16
|Alavés
|10
|3
|0
|7
|5
|13
|-8
|9
|17
|Cádiz
|11
|1
|5
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|18
|Granada
|9
|1
|4
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|19
|Levante
|10
|0
|5
|5
|9
|18
|-9
|5
|20
|Getafe
|10
|0
|2
|8
|3
|16
|-13
|2