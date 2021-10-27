Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0.
Memphis Depay missed a penalty as Barcelona lost at Rayo Vallecano to increase the pressure on Ronald Koeman.
Barca, defeated 2-1 at home to Real Madrid on Sunday, are ninth in La Liga.
Oscar Trejo won the ball from Sergio Busquets and fed veteran striker Radamel Falcao, who finished via the inside of the post for the only goal.
The visitors won a penalty when Oscar Valentin fouled Depay but his spot-kick was well saved by Stole Dimitrievski, who also smothered the rebound well.
"I made a mistake and I take full responsibility", Busquets said.
"We are missing a little bit of everything. We have to keep things together and get back on track as soon as possible."
It is the first time since September 1987 that Barca have lost three away games in a row without scoring - a run that saw English manager Terry Venables sacked.
Barca boss Koeman - whose car was surrounded by angry fans after losing El Clasico - admitted before this game his side "cannot afford back-to-back losses".
Trejo, perhaps sensing Barcelona's fragile mental state, tried to score from the halfway line in the third minute but his shot was saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Barca were uninspired yet again, with Depay's penalty their only shot on target.
Luuk de Jong's chip, Sergio Aguero's header and Gavi's scuffed shot were off target late on.
This is their fifth defeat of the season in all competitions and they sit six points behind three-way leaders Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.
Rayo - who have won all five home games this season - rise to fifth, above city rivals and champions Atletico Madrid.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 24SaveljichBooked at 83mins
- 5Catena
- 33García Torres
- 23ValentínSubstituted forSuárezat 90+2'minutes
- 6ComesañaSubstituted forLópezat 63'minutes
- 7Palazón
- 8TrejoBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCissat 76'minutes
- 18García Rivera
- 3FalcaoSubstituted forNtekaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zidane
- 2Maras
- 4Suárez
- 9Nteka
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Martín
- 12López
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 19Rodrigues
- 21Ciss
- 22Pozo
- 32Hernández
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forDemirat 60'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 66mins
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forde Jongat 84'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 14CoutinhoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 74'minutes
- 2Dest
- 19Agüero
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 9,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergio Agüero with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Stole Dimitrievski tries a through ball, but Álvaro García is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Suárez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Mario Suárez replaces Óscar Valentín.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yusuf Demir (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Unai López with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran García.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Barcelona).
Post update
Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Nicolás González Iglesias.
Booking
Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
