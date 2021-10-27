Spanish La Liga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 20Balliu
  • 24Saveljich
  • 5Catena
  • 33García Torres
  • 23Valentín
  • 6Comesaña
  • 7Palazón
  • 8TrejoBooked at 24mins
  • 18García Rivera
  • 3Falcao

Substitutes

  • 1Zidane
  • 2Maras
  • 4Suárez
  • 9Nteka
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Martín
  • 12López
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 21Ciss
  • 22Pozo
  • 32Hernández

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 14Coutinho
  • 2Dest
  • 19Agüero
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde Martínez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).

  3. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Stole Dimitrievski tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fran García.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Óscar Valentín.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a through ball.

Wednesday 27th October 2021

