Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 24Saveljich
- 5Catena
- 33García Torres
- 23Valentín
- 6Comesaña
- 7Palazón
- 8TrejoBooked at 24mins
- 18García Rivera
- 3Falcao
Substitutes
- 1Zidane
- 2Maras
- 4Suárez
- 9Nteka
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Martín
- 12López
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 19Rodrigues
- 21Ciss
- 22Pozo
- 32Hernández
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 28González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 14Coutinho
- 2Dest
- 19Agüero
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).
Post update
Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Stole Dimitrievski tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fran García.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Óscar Valentín.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).
Post update
Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Barcelona 0. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a through ball.