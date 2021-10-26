Women's International Friendlies
USAUSA6South KoreaSouth Korea0

Carli Lloyd: Legendary USA midfielder retires from international football

Carli Lloyd leaves the pitch as a USA player for the final time
Lloyd was substituted after 65 minutes and received a standing ovation

Two-time World Cup and Olympic gold medal winner Carli Lloyd ended her international career by helping the United States thrash South Korea 6-0.

The 39-year-old's 316th and final appearance for the USA lasted 65 minutes before she was substituted.

Lloyd made an emotional exit, taking her boots off on the pitch before hugging team-mates and saluting fans at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"It has been an honour," Lloyd said in a public address after the match.

Lloyd, a two-time World Player of the Year, will play the remainder of the NWSL season with her club side, NJ/NY Gotham, before hanging up her boots.

Lloyd was given a standing ovation in Saint Paul and thanked supporters for their years of support.

"It's been a long career, and I don't know that there's really much that needs to be said," said Lloyd, who had a spell playing in England with Manchester City in 2017.

"I want to thank all you fans, the doubters, the critics, everybody - you've pushed me to greater and greater heights throughout my career and I'm extremely thankful for that.

"I have been absolutely grateful for every opportunity that I've stepped out on this field and I hope that you know I gave it everything I had for every single one of you."

While Lloyd's final game for the national team ended with a big win, she was unable to mark the occasion with a goal of her own to add to the 134 she had amassed since making her debut in 2005.

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi twice denied the midfielder, first tipping a curling effort around the post in the 27th minute then keeping out a powerful header after the break.

It was 2-0 when Lloyd was substituted, with her replacement Alex Morgan making it three before Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams completed a memorable victory.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Campbell
  • 14Sonnett
  • 2Dahlkemper
  • 12DavidsonSubstituted forSauerbrunnat 71'minutes
  • 26Fox
  • 9Horan
  • 25SullivanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHeathat 71'minutes
  • 17MacarioSubstituted forLavelleat 55'minutes
  • 27SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
  • 10LloydSubstituted forMorganat 66'minutes
  • 11PughSubstituted forRapinoeat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Williams
  • 7Heath
  • 13Morgan
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 16Lavelle
  • 20Krueger
  • 21Franch
  • 22Mewis

South Korea

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Kim
  • 7KimSubstituted forChoat 73'minutes
  • 5Hong
  • 6Lim
  • 16Jang
  • 2Choo
  • 17Lee
  • 11ChoeSubstituted forJeongat 26'minutes
  • 8Cho
  • 10Ji
  • 13LeeSubstituted forSonat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yoon
  • 3Jeong
  • 4Lee
  • 9Yeo
  • 12Son
  • 14Seo
  • 15Park
  • 19Kang
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Kim
  • 22Lee
  • 23Cho
Referee:
Karen Abt
Attendance:
18,115

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamSouth Korea
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home29
Away2
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 6, Korea Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 6, Korea Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! USA 6, Korea Republic 0. Lynn Williams (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tobin Heath with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emily Fox (USA).

  7. Post update

    Jeong Yeon-Ga (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! USA 5, Korea Republic 0. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Morgan.

  9. Post update

    Offside, USA. Megan Rapinoe tries a through ball, but Lynn Williams is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tobin Heath (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lynn Williams.

  11. Post update

    Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Son Hwa-Yeon (Korea Republic).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! USA 4, Korea Republic 0. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Emily Sonnett with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Morgan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lynn Williams (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tobin Heath.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lynn Williams (USA) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Lim Seon-Joo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobin Heath.

