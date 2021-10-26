Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lloyd was substituted after 65 minutes and received a standing ovation

Two-time World Cup and Olympic gold medal winner Carli Lloyd ended her international career by helping the United States thrash South Korea 6-0.

The 39-year-old's 316th and final appearance for the USA lasted 65 minutes before she was substituted.

Lloyd made an emotional exit, taking her boots off on the pitch before hugging team-mates and saluting fans at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"It has been an honour," Lloyd said in a public address after the match.

Lloyd, a two-time World Player of the Year, will play the remainder of the NWSL season with her club side, NJ/NY Gotham, before hanging up her boots.

Lloyd was given a standing ovation in Saint Paul and thanked supporters for their years of support.

"It's been a long career, and I don't know that there's really much that needs to be said," said Lloyd, who had a spell playing in England with Manchester City in 2017.

"I want to thank all you fans, the doubters, the critics, everybody - you've pushed me to greater and greater heights throughout my career and I'm extremely thankful for that.

"I have been absolutely grateful for every opportunity that I've stepped out on this field and I hope that you know I gave it everything I had for every single one of you."

While Lloyd's final game for the national team ended with a big win, she was unable to mark the occasion with a goal of her own to add to the 134 she had amassed since making her debut in 2005.

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi twice denied the midfielder, first tipping a curling effort around the post in the 27th minute then keeping out a powerful header after the break.

It was 2-0 when Lloyd was substituted, with her replacement Alex Morgan making it three before Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams completed a memorable victory.