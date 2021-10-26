Simon Rusk: Stockport County sack manager after nine months
Last updated on .From the section Stockport
Stockport County have sacked manager Simon Rusk after nine months in charge.
The 39-year-old took over from Jim Gannon in January and guided the Hatters to the play-offs last season.
However, they lost to Hartlepool in the semi-finals and Tuesday's defeat by Barnet left them 10th in the National League after 12 matches this season.
In a statement, the club thanked Rusk and his assistant Mark McGhee "for their hard work, integrity, and dedication to the club".
First-team coach Dave Conlon has been placed in caretaker charge.