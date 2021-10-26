Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey scored for the third time in three games for Truro City

Truro City bounced back from a disappointing weekend defeat in style as they won 4-1 at Poole Town.

City, who had been criticised by manager Paul Wotton for not taking their chances in a 2-1 loss at home to Gosport Borough, took just 20 minutes to take the lead through Tyler Harvey.

Exeter City loanee Cheick Diabete headed his first goal for the club on the stroke of half-time.

Ryan Brett got a third after 65 minutes before Ryan Dickson's late goal.

Josh Carmichael's free-kick in the 89th minute provided a consolation for fifth-placed Poole, while Truro moved up to 12th in the Southern League Premier Division South.