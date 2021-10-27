'If we name a stand after him, he'll always be with us'

They'll never make them like him again. If human beings were designed by engineers then Walter Smith was shaped by Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

McLean, Roxburgh, Souness and Ferguson: he rode shotgun to the finest gun slingers who ever cast their shadow across our game. And oh, how they reached for the stars and plucked them one by one.

They gave him an OBE, but his public - even if the the Palace wouldn't go that far - honoured him the knighthood of the people. Sir Walter.

And Wattie united people. Division was never in his game plan and I know of no Celtic fan who didn't respect him.

To my knowledge, he has been the only Rangers manager to be a pall bearer at the funeral of a manager of his team's greatest rivals.

Tommy Burns and he were brought up in the east end of the same effervescent city but with woven loyalties which were, at the same time, planets apart.

But together they were giggling schoolboys who understood their differences and how they were actually from working class families who worshipped in different places.

Walter never tired of telling how Tam fell asleep during a Scotland team talk when they worked together for the national association. Football was stronger than any divide.

The diamond who became a YouTube sensation

You won't find company much more engaging than Walter. The good Lord knows - and so did his wonderful wife Ethel - that he liked a lunch. Aye, preceded with the adjective "long."

We had a few that went on past the time of the last train to Helensburgh and actually his capacity for good wine held firm when the rest of us had lost the capacity for speech.

I don't think I've ever known a manager who knew how to befriend the media like he did.

He spoke in tribute at the funeral of at least one of my former colleagues and was note free and brilliant. Oratory was another wee talent of his.

In the Europa League run of 2008 - and actually on every foreign jaunt when he was in charge at Ibrox - he took care of the BBC.

We had no rights to one-to-one interviews but long before the eve of away game press conferences he would invite me and the sound boffin to the team hotel for a beer and the exclusive wee chat.

The secret life of Walter Smith. Nothing should be hidden. The man was a diamond.

The YouTube sensation when Archie Knox invited me to stick my BBC microphone where the sun don't shine was the only time in my life I braved the stare.

Walter had an ability to flick in a heartbeat from the eyes of the jolly man to those of a potential purveyor of grievous bodily harm.

And in the morning after the elimination from the Champions League by AEK Athens, when I rocked up to Ibrox, he wasn't seeing the funny side.

He swore because he knew in those days, we would never broadcast it. But in the end I got the 30-second clip I required for Reporting Scotland. And then I kept the tape. And in these days it was actually tape.

Via a video of outtakes, it found its way into the big bad world. At first on grainy VHS tapes. It was 1995 remember.

But then on YouTube. No, neither of us had a clue what YouTube was. It has now been viewed millions of times.

"I wish I had never done it," Walter told me a couple of years back. "The grandweans have seen it and want to know why I'm swearing at that nice man…"

Oh, Walter. The day of the live Sportsound interview at the mouth of then Ibrox tunnel when we were bombed by a seagull dropping a baguette. Imagine. A baguette in Govan.

We both seized with laughter. He was impish in his sense of fun.

'Huge success but with huge humility'

For years I threatened to expose a racket which would have shamed the game. My brother supplied him and his then assistant Ally McCoist with fresh seafood off a boat in Eyemouth.

In the other direction went tickets for home matches for him and my nephew. Outrageous. The scallops for briefs scam. Scandalous.

I doubt I ever knew a man who bathed in such success but showered it off with such humility.

Ten league titles, 11 other cups, twice manager of his country. Learned at the knee of McLean, Ferguson, Souness and Roxburgh: the sorcerer's apprentice who mastered the trade. And became the master sorcerer.

In the final analysis, Walter bowed to no-one in the old business. But plenty looked up to him.

In my newspaper days, I was second past the post in the news that Souness was the new manager of Rangers and in that trade a silver medal was worthless.

But I did break the news that the assistant manager of Dundee United was flitting back to his home town. I think you can guess my source.

It triggered quite the most engaging fun ride for his club, as if his adventure of employment at Tannadice under Jim McLean hadn't been enough for one lifetime.

They'll need to name the Copland Road stand after him. At least. Traditionally the end of the ground where the hard core of the support gather and where championship after championship win he would take a curtain call.

Walter Smith was a good man. Carve him open and all you would find was layer upon layer of decency.

He will have met his maker with a conscience clear and if there are Pearly Gates, they will have swung open in fanfare.

He passes into folklore because of a knowledge of football, an intense love of the game that few could match. He was in the Brains Trust, the collection of the real professors of the game.

The arrival of Rangers in the 2008 Uefa Cup final was the equivalent of manoeuvring a dinghy across the Atlantic. He completed a voyage for which he was ill-equipped.

It wasn't beautiful at times. But round by round he out-thought them all on the road to Manchester.

And now is gone, stolen from us by illness. It's ridiculously cruel. But maybe it's only us feeling the pain. Maybe him and Tam Burns are giggling in the corner.