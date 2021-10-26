Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says Walter Smith instilled standards in him at the age of 15 that he still carries today. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he will "never forget how Walter helped me during some of my toughest times". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United captain Maurice Malpas describes former Tannadice assistant Smith as "the biggest mentor of my career". (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hails Smith as an all-time great and a legend who transcended the most bitter rivalry in football. (Daily Record) external-link

Full-back Anthony Ralston is in talks with Celtic over a new deal after establishing himself as a first-team player under Ange Postecoglou. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Double Cup winners St Johnstone are now back in their underdog comfort zone after a slow start to the season, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier) external-link

Influential midfielder Jamie McGrath will miss St Mirren's trip to Motherwell but will not be out long-term, despite initial fears, says manager Jim Goodwin.(Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has challenged his depleted side to overcome their injury nightmare against Rangers at Ibrox. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United's supporters have helped rouse the club this season and contributed to their impressive start, says goalkeeper Benji Siegrist. (Courier) external-link

Malky Mackay has urged his Ross County players to channel their frustration at the late weekend defeat by Livingston into Wednesday's game with Dundee. (Press & Journal) external-link

