BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0FulhamFulham7

Blackburn Rovers 0-7 Fulham: Free-scoring Cottagers hit seven at Ewood Park

From the section Championshipcomments66

Neeskens Kebano
Fulham's Neeskens Kebano scored his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest only a week ago

Free-scoring Fulham thrashed 10-man Blackburn to make it 20 goals in five straight wins as they narrowed the gap on Championship leaders Bournemouth to two points.

Rovers came into the game buoyed by back-to-back wins but were ruthlessly unpicked by a Fulham side in rich form since the return from the international break.

It only took six minutes for the Cottagers to take the lead after Neeskens Kebano slammed in Bobby Decordova-Reid's cut-back from the by-line after a teasing run down the right.

Aleksandar Mitrovic met a near-post corner to power in his 19th league goal of the season to double the lead and the dismissal of Jan Paul van Hecke for a reckless challenge on Harry Wilson soon after was a further blow to the hosts.

Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski made smart saves to palm away Harrison Reed's effort and deny Mitrovic on the angle to keep the score down, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Wilson scored two quickfire goals as Fulham made the man advantage count, driving into the box after being picked out on the right by a wonderful cross-field pass before beautifully curling in the fourth.

Despite Blackburn's best efforts to fight back, the visitors added further misery when Kebano hammered in a fifth from the right of the area to grab his second and Rodrigo Muniz's late double brought more boos from the home fans.

In Ben Brereton Diaz and Mitrovic this game pitted two of the division's most prolific scorers against each other, and it was the latter who benefitted from his side's dominance to come out on top in their duel.

At times, Marco Silva's side were mesmerising in their movement and passing, and ruthlessly clinical in front of goal with it to take their season's tally to 43.

They have also added defensive steel to their relentless attack too, and this was their fourth clean sheet in a row. It is now 395 minutes since they conceded a goal in the league.

For Rovers boss Tony Mowbray the boos will have hurt as his players left the field because despite the scoreline they were committed throughout despite few genuine opportunities to trouble Marek Rodak.

Tyrhys Dolan did test the Slovakia keeper with a low drive in the first half having cut in off the right, while Brereton Diaz blazed an effort over the top on the angle from the right.

But Van Hecke's red card left Blackburn at a numerical disadvantage and, in their bid to keep the game alive, they allowed Fulham the space to run up a huge win.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We found it very difficult to stop their flow, they took their chances as they came. I know the first two goals were very poor to concede, it's a very long time since I've seen us concede one like the first one from a corner at the near post.

"I don't think tonight is a time to pore over it, we'll pore over it tomorrow with the team. That's not the team you see when you support Blackburn Rovers and it's only the second time in a year we've lost by more than one goal.

"If it was a common theme that we were losing by three, four or five on a regular basis you would see a soft underbelly of the team but I don't think that's the case. But tonight we have to take it on the chin."

Fulham boss Marco Silva told BBC Radio London:

"It was a fantastic win for us, but we know it's just three points. We have to be humble enough to know that we did fantastic in scoring seven goals in this competition away from home and keeping a clean sheet, but it is just three points.

"We have to be happy, to congratulate the players who have fantastic momentum but we have to keep our feet on the floor, we have to be humble and start to prepare for the next game.

"We have to keep going, we know we won't win all the games, but I don't want to see the stats we had last month, because a winning mentality is what we're trying to achieve.

"What we did in the second half was to keep doing good things and it's compulsory for us to want to keep the clean sheet."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van HeckeBooked at 30mins
  • 20EdunBooked at 74mins
  • 27Travis
  • 4Johnson
  • 8RothwellSubstituted forRankin-Costelloat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10DolanSubstituted forButterworthat 63'minutes
  • 21BuckleySubstituted forCarterat 32'minutes
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 7Khadra
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 19Clarkson
  • 24Carter
  • 30Poveda-Ocampo

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 3Hector
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 24SeriSubstituted forCairneyat 59'minutes
  • 6Reed
  • 8Wilson
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forCarvalhoat 73'minutes
  • 7Kebano
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 10Cairney
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 26Mawson
  • 28Carvalho
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
9,326

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Fulham 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Fulham 7.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Fulham 7. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Fulham 6. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Fulham 5. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  19. Booking

    Tayo Edun (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 23:07

    reminds me of when fulham came to the Shay and beat Halifax Town 8-0

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 23:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 23:06

    The gulf between premiership and championship very clear. Last season Fulham huffed and puffed but could win. This season they are winning 7 nil away.

    Always a silver lining to going down, hope man u fans take notice. Just saying

  • Comment posted by MatthewNZ, today at 23:01

    Thanks you Fulham.

    UTC

  • Comment posted by Clash city rocker, today at 22:57

    Outclassed tonight by a better footballing team. The game was effectively over as a contest after the sending off. The final score is a great disappointment and shows the gulf between an ex Premier team with parachute payments and one that was under a transfer embargo two weeks before the start of the season. We simply don't have a big enough squad of first team players.

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:52

    Those chickens are coming home to roost for the Rovers Venki owners

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 22:52

    That's what an extra £80m quid can do. Hat fulls away at Forest, Blackburn, others before that.

    They'll go up - again - with Bournemouth and WBA, also with parachute payments, and pass Watford and Norwich - again - on the way down.

    And the cycle repeats.

    End parachute payments.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:44

    I am stating the obvious yes but....this is now getting a bit ridiculous. The same two clubs get promoted and then relegated every season. Fulham and Norwich are too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by SisterDollyCake, today at 22:59

      SisterDollyCake replied:
      Lazy comment Fulham have been demoted as many times as Newcastle, Leicester, West Ham etc.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 22:41

    Unfortunately Rovers, perhaps dreaming of playoffs or more, are seriously brought back down to earth.....& are what they are,,,a very average mid table Championship team.

  • Comment posted by Golfpunk, today at 22:40

    Shame Mowbray wasn't a defender when he played... Oh hang on

  • Comment posted by Sharp , today at 22:35

    Best Fulham side since Tigana days. Bournemouth will fade and Fulham will be Champions before Easter. You read it here first.

    • Reply posted by hs2s444i, today at 22:41

      hs2s444i replied:
      I tend to agree with you. Looking forward to the fixture between the two on a Friday night next month.

  • Comment posted by fulhamman, today at 22:27

    Be afraid, be very afraid.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:27

    Has anybody else noticed that the Blackburn manager looks like the singer from the Beautiful South ?
    Perhaps he should go back to singing after this poor result ?

    • Reply posted by Les, today at 22:50

      Les replied:
      If Fulham scored three more, you could say it's a perfect 10

  • Comment posted by Ibsy786, today at 22:25

    Embarrassing! Rovers look like an amateur club, Mowbray should go. Owners need to sell up! I hear Issa brothers are looking to invest.

  • Comment posted by S and T Man, today at 22:22

    Last time we scored 7 was against Swansea in the cup in 96!

    • Reply posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:32

      FFC65EBOURNE replied:
      I was there, we were Div 4, Swans Div 3🏆

  • Comment posted by Class Worrier, today at 22:20

    Mitro was only the 4th top scorer in this match!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:23

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      And the 2nd.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:14

    It’s cool to be clear 7up
    Blackburn let the nation down though.
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by anothereasywin, today at 22:16

      anothereasywin replied:
      Nope.

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 22:14

    Now that’s what you call a right Tonking!!……Fulham are on fire🔥….. Last 5 games, won 5, scoring 20 goals and just the 1 goal conceded. That’s promotion form 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Marky R, today at 22:52

      Marky R replied:
      That's an £80m parachute payment, that's what that is.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 22:14

    At 4-0 down on 58 mins, Blackburn should have been able to shut up shop and avoid such an embarrassing result. Credit to Fulham to keep pushing to the end.

  • Comment posted by Diamond Dust, today at 22:14

    Embarrassing result as a Rovers fan but well played Fulham. Very likely top 2 finish this season and good luck. As for our lot, going nowhere with Mowbray.

    • Reply posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 22:18

      FFC65EBOURNE replied:
      Good luck to you DD, sue you'll be top 10.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth16114127101737
2Fulham16112343142935
3West Brom1694326141231
4Coventry168352219327
5QPR167452723425
6Stoke167452119225
7Huddersfield167452018225
8Luton166642621524
9Millwall166641616024
10Blackpool167361819-124
11Swansea166552018223
12Blackburn166552525023
13Birmingham166461717022
14Middlesbrough166371818021
15Preston165651819-121
16Sheff Utd165472123-219
17Nottm Forest165472022-219
18Reading166192027-719
19Bristol City165471724-719
20Peterborough164391731-1415
21Cardiff1633101530-1512
22Barnsley162591223-1111
23Hull162311922-139
24Derby163851215-35
View full Championship table

