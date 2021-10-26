Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1TorinoTorino0

AC Milan 1-0 Torino: Olivier Giroud scores only goal to take Milan top of Serie A

Olivier Giroud
All four of Olivier Giroud's goals for AC Milan have come at San Siro

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored the only goal as AC Milan beat Torino to take Milan to the top of Serie A.

Giroud, 35, scored from close range at the back post after good work from Rade Krunic after 14 minutes.

The France World Cup winner, who joined Milan after his Chelsea contract expired at the end of last season, has scored four times in six league games.

Milan are three points ahead of Napoli, who play Bologna at home on Thursday.

Tommaso Pobega had a chance to equalise for Torino but headed wide early in the second half and substitute Dennis Praet, on loan from Leicester City, also missed an opportunity late on when his effort clipped the Milan crossbar.

Stefano Pioli guided Milan to second last season - their highest finish since 2011-12 - and they have won nine and drawn one of their opening 10 Serie A matches this campaign as they push for their first league title since 2010-11.

Milan are next in action on Sunday with an away game at Jose Mourinho's Roma, who are fourth in the table with 16 points from nine matches.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 10minsSubstituted forKjaerat 45'minutes
  • 20KaluluBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forBakayokoat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 33KrunicSubstituted forBennacerat 66'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bennacer
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 14Conti
  • 19Hernández
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 64Pellegri
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 26Djidji
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 99BuongiornoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
  • 17SingoBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 75'minutes
  • 10Lukic
  • 4PobegaBooked at 57mins
  • 34AinaSubstituted forZazaat 80'minutes
  • 77LinettySubstituted forPraetat 54'minutes
  • 14Brekalo
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forSanabriaat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Izzo
  • 6Zima
  • 7Zaza
  • 8Baselli
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 19Sanabria
  • 22Praet
  • 25Kone
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 70Warming
  • 88Rincón
Referee:
Gianluca Aureliano

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  5. Booking

    Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).

  10. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Torino).

  12. Post update

    Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino).

  14. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Torino).

  16. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Pobega.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan109102391428
2Napoli98101931625
3Inter Milan953124121218
4Roma9513169716
5Atalanta94321511415
6Juventus94321311215
7Fiorentina95041312115
8Lazio94231917214
9Bologna93331519-412
10Empoli94051418-412
11Hellas Verona93242118311
12Sassuolo93241212011
13Torino103251211111
14Udinese92431113-210
15Sampdoria92341317-49
16Venezia10226817-98
17Spezia102261223-118
18Genoa101451522-77
19Salernitana102171022-127
20Cagliari91351120-96
View full Italian Serie A table

