Match ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored the only goal as AC Milan beat Torino to take Milan to the top of Serie A.
Giroud, 35, scored from close range at the back post after good work from Rade Krunic after 14 minutes.
The France World Cup winner, who joined Milan after his Chelsea contract expired at the end of last season, has scored four times in six league games.
Milan are three points ahead of Napoli, who play Bologna at home on Thursday.
Tommaso Pobega had a chance to equalise for Torino but headed wide early in the second half and substitute Dennis Praet, on loan from Leicester City, also missed an opportunity late on when his effort clipped the Milan crossbar.
Stefano Pioli guided Milan to second last season - their highest finish since 2011-12 - and they have won nine and drawn one of their opening 10 Serie A matches this campaign as they push for their first league title since 2010-11.
Milan are next in action on Sunday with an away game at Jose Mourinho's Roma, who are fourth in the table with 16 points from nine matches.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 10minsSubstituted forKjaerat 45'minutes
- 20KaluluBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBakayokoat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 56Saelemaekers
- 33KrunicSubstituted forBennacerat 66'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bennacer
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 14Conti
- 19Hernández
- 24Kjaer
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 64Pellegri
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 26Djidji
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 99BuongiornoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
- 17SingoBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 75'minutes
- 10Lukic
- 4PobegaBooked at 57mins
- 34AinaSubstituted forZazaat 80'minutes
- 77LinettySubstituted forPraetat 54'minutes
- 14Brekalo
- 9BelottiSubstituted forSanabriaat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 5Izzo
- 6Zima
- 7Zaza
- 8Baselli
- 13Rodríguez
- 19Sanabria
- 22Praet
- 25Kone
- 27Vojvoda
- 70Warming
- 88Rincón
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away21
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Booking
Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Praet (Torino).
Post update
Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino).
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Praet (Torino).
Post update
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Pobega.
Post update
Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).
